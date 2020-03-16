There are no deportations of illegal aliens in my first 100 days

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) judges, once again, that he will not deport a single illegal alien from the United States in its first 100 days.

During CNN’s Democratic debate Sunday night, Biden recommended not deporting any illegal aliens, regardless of their criminal record, in the first 100 days, and then not allowing deportations, unless they are prosecuted and convicted of crime

“In the first 100 days of my administration, no one, no one will be deported at all,” Biden said. “From now on, the only deportations that will take place are punishment sentences in the United States of America.”

Biden, who, along with Obama, oversaw thousands of deportations and arrests of border cruises between 2008 and 2016 – has sought to angularize his national immigration plan to appease the flying border that has flown through it. for not committing, like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), to end all deportations of illegal aliens, regardless of criminal history.

According to Breitbart News, research finds that deporting those 11 million to 22 million illegal aliens saves billions of dollars to American taxpayers, compared to the costs they are forced to pay when foreigners il. Legal have permission to stay.

Deporting any illegal aliens to the country would save you $ 622 billion over a lifetime. This indicates that deporting illegal aliens is six times less expensive than it is for U.S. taxpayers to currently subsidize the millions of illegal aliens living in the U.S.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.