The expectations of the new Georgian soccer quarterback Jamie Newman are already enormous

Jamie Newman hasn’t been on the Georgia campus for over a month. He is still used to new names, faces and places in Athens after moving out of the Wake Forest.

And yet there are people who expect – or require – that the quarterback be a Heisman candidate to complete the transfer and / or completely eliminate the crime in Georgia.

He hasn’t even made a leap into practice, let alone Georgia’s starting quarterback. The latter is unlikely to happen publicly before the start of the Georgian season, as Georgia’s head coach Kirby Smart loves to play things that come close to the vest.

But even if Smart Newman had been chosen as the starter, the hype he is already getting would be no different.

On Monday, Newman was on the list of Heisman leaders for the 2020 season. The SuperbookUSA gave Newman a 14-to-1 chance of winning the most prestigious award for home college football. The only players with better chances are Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. His chances were the same with three year old starter Sam Ehlinger from Texas and better than that from Najee Harris from Alabama and Ian Book from Notre Dame.

Newman had an encouraging season in 2018 in the Wake Forest. He threw 26 touchdowns and added six more touchdowns and 574 yards on the floor. He ran an RPO-heavy system in Wake Forest that wasn’t exactly his best skills, including his ability to fit deeply.

And the new offense that offensive coordinator Todd Monken will tackle should make better use of this attribute. During his time in the NFL, Monken’s crimes – especially those for which he played in Tampa Bay in 2018 – were known for his vertical passing.

And based on the comments from some of the past quarterbacks that Monken has worked with, the new offensive coordinator will put Newman in a real winning position.

“Coach Monken sees the game through the quarterback’s eyes,” said current Miami Dolphin Ryan Fitzpatrick. “He is aggressive and calls a game based on the strengths of his players. He teaches excellently and conveys trust in the entire unit. “

Newman will play more talent in Georgia than in Wake Forest. He will play with a possibly dominant wide receiver in George Pickens and a promising running back in Zamir White. And the Georgian defense is once again considered one of the best in the country.

But for Georgia to get where it needs to go, the Bulldogs need Newman to get more out of the Georgia offensive in 2020 than Jake Fromm with D’Andre Swift, Andrew Thomas, Lawrence Cager, and others in 2019.

A season ago, the Bulldogs ranked 49th in the country with all of the above talent. This is not good enough for a team with national title expectations. That’s why James Coley is at Texas A&M and Monken is now the architect of the Georgia offensive.

And it’s up to Newman to run Monken’s game plans. The two have to quickly get on the same side as Georgia opens the season against Virginia and then travels to Alabama in the third week of the season. The Bulldogs haven’t hit the Crimson Tide since 2007. Newman has to do what Georgia greats like Fromm and Aaron Murray couldn’t, and Newman is asked to do so on his third start in a Georgia uniform.

But beating Alabama isn’t enough to meet Newman’s expectations. Again, Georgia has national championship goals and to get there, Georgia has to win the SEC East, probably the SEC championship, and then two college football playoff games.

Though ESPN’s Alex Scarborough explained, it will all be easier if Newman can only bring Georgia’s offenses into modern times.

“Quarterback Jamie Newman must be a wake-up call for a far too conservative bulldogs offense,” Scarborough wrote. “Jake Fromm did everything he could in his three seasons as the team’s starting quarterback, but he couldn’t change the games that were mentioned.

“Perhaps Newman, a double-threat transfer from the Wake Forest, will force this change and eventually bring this crime into the 21st century.”

Even Odysseus would think that this search is a bit daunting. And it all depends on a talented player who has just come to Georgia.

It is impossible to define what a successful season could be for Newman. If Georgia goes 8-5 like Wake Forest did last season, it will be a pitiful failure. Achieving double-digit earnings will not be enough, and SEC East’s earnings are unlikely to satisfy anyone. The list of Georgia quarterbacks that won the SEC this century contains only three names. And if Newman joins them but doesn’t practice 40-year-old championship demons, Newman’s time in Georgia is considered a similar one.

Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Fields have shown this year that transfer quarterbacks on a program can do great things in a short amount of time. And Newman can very well continue doing some of the things these players could do in the 2019 season.

But there is already immense pressure on Newman’s shoulders. Maybe more than that of Burrow, Hurts and Fields. Smart and the people around the Georgia program would call this pressure a privilege. It is also clear that his shoulders also carry an enormous burden.

