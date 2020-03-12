There are no visitors to retirement homes for coronavirus

President Donald Trump urged Americans to carefully protect older people from the expanding number of people infected with the Chinese coronavirus that already killed more than ten residents in a state-of-the-art facility. Washington.

“Day by day, we move very fast. For the vast majority of Americans, the risk [ir] is very, very low,” he said in a speech Wednesday night in the country. It continued:

Young and healthy people can expect full recovery from the virus if they are to catch it. The highest risk is for [the] elderly with underlying health conditions. The elderly population must be very, very attentive.

In particular, we strongly recommend that senior citizens’ homes suspend all medically unnecessary visits. In general, older Americans should also avoid traveling non-essential in busy areas.

According to reports from China and Italy, a large proportion of the dead are elderly people who cannot recover when the virus invades their lungs. Business Insider reported on March 11:

Before the coronavirus arrived at the Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, 120 elderly people were living. There are now less than 50 left.

About 20 minutes north of Seattle, the long-term care facility has been fighting a coronavirus outbreak for weeks. Since the outbreak, 26 of the center’s residents have died, 13 of which were confirmed to have COVID-19, the coronavirus disease. Some others who have died have not yet been tested.

The deaths occurred at the beginning of the epidemic when there was no shortage of fans and life support machines. But in Italy, it is said that many older people do not receive treatment because of inadequate hospitals. The shortage forces doctors to choose which patients will receive treatment and which will die, according to Italy.

Nationwide, more than 30 million Americans are in their 70’s.

Trump continued:

My administration coordinates directly with the communities with the largest outbreaks, and has provided guidance on school closures, social remoteness, and the reduction of large meetings. Smart action today will prevent the spread of the virus tomorrow.

All communities have different risks, and it is important that you follow the guidelines of local officials who work closely with our federal health experts and are the best.

For all Americans, it is essential that everyone take extra precautions and practice good hygiene. Each of us plays a role in the defeat of this virus. Wash your hands. clean frequently used surfaces, cover your face and mouth with sneezing or coughing. Above all, if you are sick or feeling unwell, stay home.