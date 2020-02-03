There are now 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States

On Sunday, health officials announced three more cases of coronavirus in California, bringing the total of the state to six and the country to eleven.

Late on Sunday, a San Benito County official said a man who had recently returned from Wuhan, China, and his wife found the virus and isolated themselves in their home.

The man arrived at the San Francisco International Airport on January 24 and was examined and found to be healthy and asymptomatic, Dr. Martin Fenstersheib, provisional health officer of the district, in a press conference

The next day, the man developed symptoms such as coughing and a mild fever, said Windows. A few days later, his wife also showed symptoms.

I believe that the San Benito community currently has absolutely no risk of coronavirus due to these confirmed cases. “

The couple has stayed at home since the man’s arrival, said Window Seals.

Also on Sunday, officials confirmed that a woman who had recently traveled from Wuhan to Santa Clara County was diagnosed with the virus. It is the second case in the county. There are two other confirmed cases in the Orange and Los Angeles counties,

In the meantime, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak earlier this week an internationally worrying public health emergency. A number of countries, including the United States, began evacuating their citizens on flights from Wuhan, capital of Hubei province in China, where the virus was first discovered.

The United States also issued a Level 4 travel warning that prevents residents from traveling to China, adding that most commercial airlines have reduced or suspended flights to and from China.

On Monday, a spokeswoman for the Chinese State Department accused the US government of responding inappropriately to the outbreak and fueling the mass hysteria.

“Most countries appreciate and support China’s efforts to combat the novel corona virus, and we understand and respect them as they take or reinforce quarantine measures when they enter the border. In the meantime, however, some countries, particularly the United States, have overreacted inappropriately, which is certainly contrary to WHO advice, ”said State Department spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

So far, at least 360 people have died and more than 17,000 have been infected in China, while there are more than 170 confirmed cases in more than 20 countries.

11 cases in the United States

The diagnosis of the San Benito couple is the second transmission of the virus from person to person.

A woman in Chicago was diagnosed in the 1960s after returning from Wuhan on January 13. She is in the hospital and is doing “quite well”, her doctors said.

Last week, the CDC confirmed that it had transmitted the virus to her husband, who had not traveled to China. He was in close contact with his wife for a long period of time when she was symptomatic, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

A student on the University of Massachusetts Boston campus was the eight confirmed case. There were two other confirmed cases of coronavirus: one in Arizona, which officials called an “adult member” of Arizona State University, and one in Washington, a man in his thirties who was seeking treatment when he returned from Wuhan.

More US citizens are evacuated

On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US would send additional flights to China to evacuate Americans from Hubei province.

“The exact timing of those we are still coordinating with the Chinese government, but we expect them to come in the next few days. We will return these American citizens.” It may well happen that we also bring some citizens back from other countries. We’re working on that now, “he said.

This announcement came after Health and Social Affairs Minister Alex Azar classified the coronavirus as a public health emergency in the country and US citizens who have been in Hubei Province in the past two weeks have been required to quarantine up to Were subjected to 14 days.

A second evacuation flight from mainland China is said to bring more US citizens out of Wuhan, a US official with knowledge of the matter told CNN. There is still no definite time for the plane to arrive in Wuhan.

The first chartered plane arrived at a Southern California Air Force base last week and carried around 200 US citizens – including diplomats and their families.

The CDC ordered the federal government a 14-day quarantine for these passengers – the first such order in more than half a century.