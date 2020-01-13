There are still good reasons to watch The Magicians

Loading...

Every season 5 show may have a need to take great risks to tell new stories, and one can say with certainty that at the end of season 4, the magicians did a pretty daunting show by doing it have killed their main character. The new season finds its remaining main characters unusually in imminent danger, but the show returns sadly as they struggle to figure out what their lives mean after Quentin’s death.

To make matters worse, the show Quentin (Jason Ralph) made a heroic exit: he died to save the world. This means that his death puts even more strain on the survivors. What can you possibly do now to make his victim worth it? What meaning can your life have to deserve what it did for you?

B-

Developed by

Sera Gamble and John McNamara; based on Lev Grossman’s book series of the same name

With

Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Jade Taylor, Trevor Einhorn and Brittany Curran

debuts

Wednesday, January 15th at 10pm ET at Syfy

format

Hours of science fiction drama; Three episodes were considered for review

They all deal with this trauma in their own way, but it’s not surprising that Julia (Stella Maeve), Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley) and Eliot (Hale Appleman) are the most troubled by grief since they were closest to Quentin. The premiere takes place one month after the events of the previous season and they will all be finished as you can imagine. Julia searches for meaning, Alice hardly leaves her bedroom and Eliot tries to numb the pain with various substances. The solution is not easy or simple – this is too clever a show to point out that one of these complicated, often traumatized characters just starts over without making some terrible decisions. It also doesn’t forget the terrible things they have done to themselves over the years. The past continues to haunt people for reasons beyond Quentin’s death.

In earlier seasons, and certainly the most recent, the wizards had spent some time arguing that Quentin didn’t have to be the main character in this story. He was neither the smartest nor the most powerful, nor was he the most capable problem solver – obviously this is Kady (Jade Tailor). And the series has done a lot of work to stage other characters as protagonists across the seasons, with everyone from Margo (Summer Bishil) to Fen (Brittany Curran) successfully acting as the driving force of a storyline. But with the complete elimination of Quentin, the show has lost an important linchpin for the action, and the extent to which everyone is grieving him now only underlines that the plot lost the person who, at least conceptually, tied everything together.

The early episodes of season five show some of the rigors of this problem: the main members of the crew are thrown apart in different directions without a reason for union, apart from the constant fluctuation of the availability of magic, which leads to uncomfortable questions about it why this group is so talk to each other even more. An early attempt to get Fillory’s quest hijinks back with Julia trying to take Quentin’s place feels crazy and it’s hard to say if the show intentionally reminds everyone how different the series is now. The storyline feels imported from season one, and it’s awkward. And a short comment on how many different people prevented the end of the world is used to accidentally empty the missions. It gives the whole operation a “this again” energy that is of no use to a show that tries to rediscover its creative basis.

The biggest loss in Quentin’s absence is likely to be his general astonishment. So much of the show had to do with his love of pop culture, especially the Fillory books, and how his own human development had suffered. There are still a lot of jokes about pop culture (all of these people were always very aware of pop culture), but there is no character as invested in them as Quentin. The show even shadows them with lamps, pointing out that although Eliot is the King of Fillory and has spent many years there, he still hasn’t read the infamous series of children’s books about the country. There is a lack of a worldview, a metatextual wink has disappeared and it is difficult to imagine what the show will look like without it. If this was a fantasy adventure show for people who had never outgrown their childhood adventure fantasies, what is it now?

At least in the first three episodes, the show seems to establish Julia as the protagonist (with Maeve getting the first loan) – she is the one who is looking for a search in the beginning, even if the Fillory trip works out Julia wasn’t quite there always the second most important protagonist of the series, the hero Quentin could never be. She makes a certain sense in the role, but is also a bit Buffy in the hero department: serious, competent, competent, epic tragic, but a bit too reliable. It’s almost a shame that the show hasn’t repositioned itself, let’s say, Margo, who has been a constant contender for The Magicians’ best character since the premiere and her continued inability to stop herself from screwing up her own life, almost quentine is impressive. Or Eliot, who has been stuck in the water all last season while possessed by an evil force whose long, slow striving to be loved and loved has been a constant source of fascinating drama.

Whether the show can find its right to exist after Quentin is not entirely clear in the early episodes of season five, but all of the footwork The Magicians has done over the years to build the surrounding cast (and the fact that there are several strong) (competitors for a new lead) indicate that there is still a lot to do for the duration of the show. It is not the show it once was, but to the point of the show it has not been like “Harry Potter for Adults” for a long time. If there is a way to tie these different grieving, screwed up heroes together and keep making them the best versions of themselves, there will likely always be a good reason to watch The Magicians.