“There has never been a day when I didn’t face my skin or hair problems”.

Nia Sharma has recently appeared in Nagin.in and is one of the most popular television actresses on Indian television. २०१ In 2018, Nia was number three on the ‘Sex० Sexiest Asian Woman’ poll polled by the London-based weekly. Again and again we have seen celebrities trolling. Nia is also trolled and is often referred to as Skinny on social media.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Nia discovered that she had left all her favorite foods due to acne problems. That is a huge sacrifice to make and we will be fully involved in it.

Serpent actress Nia Sharma: “There has never been a day when I do not face my skin or hair problems.”

“Isn’t it difficult? They say, “Hunger?” She says, “I think poor people are only hungry and we have food. When my fridge is full and my mom is cooking, it’s hard to see and eat, but I still do it because I feel lucky when I get the opportunities.” Not that I’m getting work because I’m this size or that size but to stay fit and well, it’s the way I want it to be in my life. I used to do yoga, I still do it sometimes, but I am healthy, I eat healthy, I eat my protein diet and work well, so I have inspired good habits. I eat limited food. Nia asked.

Asked if junk food would tempt her, Nia said, “I am not tempted”, and she stressed, “When I was in grade 8, I was dealing with acne problems. I was a normal kid. I had to give up a lot of things, I had to leave mud, junk, chocolates, I was very dedicated and it has been a big struggle. rs years I was dealing with it. “

She added, “It is scary. There is not a day when I have not dealt with my skin or hair issues. It takes a lot of confidence from a girl, from the inside, it is so difficult but I am facing it. It has been a part of my life. Is just to follow my treatment, eat healthy food. “

Well, we love your dedication to a healthy body and mind, Nia.

