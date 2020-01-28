“There have been no duels lately”: unlink the mysterious rules and rituals of the US Senate Chamber

All eyes have been on the US Senate in the last two weeks for the trial of US President Donald Trump.

One hundred American senators are glued to their seats in the carpeted, two-story Senate Room in the north wing of the Capitol building for longer days that last more than nine hours, without electronics and limited breaks.

While we wait for the next phase of the deposition procedure – the questioning period, which starts on Wednesday – we look at some of the history and quirky traditions of the American senate.

“The largest consultative body in the world”

The room itself is rectangular, but the small wooden desks of the senators are arranged in a semicircle. A gallery surrounds the room, with different rows of seats for the press and the public, who can look down on the procedure below.

Senators usually drink water or milk while they are in the room and communication takes place through notes on paper that are transported through one of the ever-present pages.

Although the current chamber dates from 1859, the institution itself is more than 230 years old and has been called by more than one presenter during these accusation proceedings by more than one “the world’s largest consultative body.”

It is a steadfast but consecrated place that is still on most mysterious rules. One of the guardians of those rules and traditions was Don Ritchie, who worked as a Senate historian for 40 years.

CBC News spoke with Ritchie in the midst of the constant accusation test about potions, decorum and drama in the Senate.

A place to ‘cool off’ in the midst of heated politics

When Thomas Jefferson established the rules of the American senate in the 18th century, he hoped that they would create decorum and space for rational debate, says former Senate historian Don Ritchie. 02:05

Many of the rules that are followed today were created by Thomas Jefferson when he was vice president in the last decade of the 18th century.

“He looked at the British parliament, and he looked at other parliaments and tried to figure out what would work. … He decided that, you know, politics will always be emotional and hot, and there will always be a lot of rhetoric and complaints and arguments, and you had to cool it down.

“He thought that by establishing decorum in the Senate, you could have a rational debate. And so his manual on the rules said: well, you can’t eat in the room; you can’t read a newspaper in the room; you can’t talk while another senator is speaking. “

Ritchie takes a long look at evaluating how the decor of the Senate fits in with the heated, partisan rhetoric of contemporary politics.

“There have been no duels lately; no one has pulled a gun on another senator on the senate floor, which they did in the past. But clearly, politics is getting very hot. And now we are in a very polarized political state of mind which makes it very difficult to compromise and find any kind of middle ground. “

Have milk?

There is no specific ban on certain types of drinks in the US Senate Chamber, but senators must request permission if they want to consume anything other than milk or water, says former Senate historian Don Ritchie. 02:09

Over the past week and a half, much has been written about the drinking habits of people in the Senate Chamber, but Ritchie tells the story behind why senators usually drink water – and sometimes milk – organically evolved.

“The rules didn’t say specifically,” Well, you can drink orange juice “or” You can drink milk. “But during filibusters and at various events, senators have asked permission to drink a glass of milk,” he said. “And of course, you get up for 14 hours and you speak, you occasionally need something more than a glass of water. One senator had an egg punch while lying on the floor.”

When such a request is made, a precedent is set, Ritchie says, and from that point on, senators can continue to ask for the same drinks.

Surprisingly, he says, nobody has historically asked for coffee. “I’m afraid if they did, we would see coffee cups everywhere – because the senators are dependent on coffee, just like everyone else.”

In the absence of caffeine, some senators like to put their own spin on H2O.

“Actually, the pages in the wardrobe have lists of senator’s water preferences. So when a senator says,” Come here, “and says,” I need a glass of water, “they run back and check, he wants stagnant water, she wants sparkling water, ice cubes or lemon slices or whatever. “

What does a former senate historian think of deposition?

Former Senate historian Don Ritchie says that the authors of the American constitution did not want to be specific when they came up with the definition of accusation. 00:50

In contrast to the heated rhetoric, bluster and haughty oratory we heard in the Senate Chamber this week, Ritchie’s view of the procedure is free Zen.

“Accusation is a very amorphous situation. The authors of the constitution were not entirely sure why someone would be accused. and crimes, “which they have picked up from British parliamentary practice, and which include a multitude of sins.”

Ritchie says he is not very concerned about how messy a process this test has been.

“Sometimes the threat of accusation itself is pretty powerful. But it’s so important, it’s so important that it’s not a problem, I think, if it fails,” he said.

“It is a process that must be considered very seriously at every opportunity.”

In this artist’s sketch, Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, flanked by Senator Ben Cardina and Senator Tammy Baldwin, listens during the trial of charges against US President Donald Trump. Each of the senators has a small glass of water on their desk that is often topped up by the pages in the room. (Dana Verkouteren / The Associated Press)