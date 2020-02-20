[there-is-a-major-rationale-floyd-mayweather-has-to-struggle,-claims-ex-close-friend]

Globe Boxing News 20/02/2020

Former pound for pound king and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has to fight yet again before long as he’s managing out of dollars, according to an ex-friend.

Rapper 50 Cent, who was restricted with Mayweather until finally the pair had a very general public fallout, produced the surprising statement a short while ago.

The ‘In Da Club’ singer claims he is familiar with how the ‘Money’ male spends his funds and will want to get back to motion shortly in buy to sustain his way of existence.

“I assume he obtained to appropriate now since the money’s absent,” Jackson said to host Ebro on Warm 97. “It’s struggle, get the income, shell out the revenue, combat.

“With the way of living that money’s absent. Belief me. Now it is like if you get in touch with him he’ll be at your neighborhood nightclub due to the fact he needs that action proper now,” he extra.

Mayweather has since responded to ‘Fiddy’s’ words and phrases when appearing on Consume Champs just lately for Revolt Tv.

In a two-hour job interview, Mayweather spoke briefly about the ongoing war with 50 Cent.

“If this guy (50 Cent) arrives over to my property, my chef prepare dinner major foods for us. We sit again, we kick it. We traveled on the jet alongside one another,” Mayweather informed Drink Champs.

“This is coming out of the blue. It’s like me and you just kicking it, I’m right right here conversing with y’all. I come and do the exhibit with you just about every working day, and then a single working day, you just go out of the blue.

Regardless of rejecting any notion of having difficulties for bucks, Mayweather did state two functions were in the pipeline for 2020.

Whether they contain a combat for himself is still to be outlined in an official potential.

Working with UFC manager Dana White has been on the playing cards for some time, with WBN speculating no matter if a clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov was on the playing cards.

Alternatively, should really Mayweather will need a large payday, a return with Manny Pacquiao would arrive with a sure $100 million guarantee.