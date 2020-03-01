there-is-a-new-sheriff-in-town,-and-it-is-not-the-cubs’-kris-bryant

Kris Bryant has hardly ever appeared like a regulation-and-purchase kind of dude. He does not don a badge and, as significantly as we know, has never ever created a citizen’s arrest after looking at an expired license plate.

But he has talked with Cubs teammates about instituting a player-run system of fines for psychological blunders – not operating tricky to first, lacking a cutoff male, and many others. This is in response to a absence of notice to detail that has haunted the team the earlier handful of seasons.

It’s a extremely fantastic notion. He did not request, but in this article are some difficulties that seriously have to have addressing and punishing. All proceeds go to Crane Kenney’s invisible wheelbarrow of cash.

Every new photograph or film clip of David Ross yukking it up with Anthony Rizzo, $500. The notion is that the supervisor and very first baseman, previous teammates, are far too shut. This notion perhaps exists for the reason that a tickle fight seems ready to crack out any time the two are jointly. If they never hold their distance, it will price tag them.

Every single Brandon Morrow damage, $one,000. The star-crossed reliever was just acquiring over a strained chest muscle mass past week when he felt a twinge in his correct calf when functioning. That led to a magnetic resonance imaging exam, which led to the discovery of a delicate tear and a vacation to the sideline for at the very least 10 times. That led to a further reminder, as if any more ended up necessary, that Morrow hasn’t pitched since July 2018 since of injuries. The quantity of dollars gathered right here could fund a starting pitcher through the trade industry. Or a new Wrigleyville hotel.

Just about every rip on Joe Maddon, $100. It is not that the former Cubs supervisor should get immunity from criticism by the people who played for him. It’s just that it’s as well straightforward. Ripping a former supervisor or mentor is normal treatment in athletics. The new man is often smarter, funnier and has mintier breath than his predecessor. Until finally the new male sooner or later gets fired. I’d just take players’ revelations a whole lot more significantly if they blasted the supervisor when he was continue to their manager. So sufficient with Cubs’ gamers condemning Joe’s lax strategies. Also, depart that to me.

Just about every leftover Maddon motivational T-shirt, $90,000. Any participant found wearing a “The Method is Fearless’’ T-shirt has to donate cash to the kitty. And if, deep down, he thinks he requirements a shirt shirt to tell him to “Do Simple Greater,’’ he should change himself in, toss himself at the mercy of the courtroom and hope he does not get informed to “Respect $90,000.’’

Just about every point out of Jon Lester’s grit, $100. If I may possibly generalize right here: We all admire Lester for becoming the to start with massive-name free agent to indicator with the Cubs prior to they have been a serious force. And we admire the innings he amasses every single season. But if the 36-yr-old struggles for the second time in a row, no one will want to listen to about his toughness, his notorious irritability or the simple fact that his dog is fearful to look him in the eye following a reduction.

Every single point out of Marquee Sports activities Community, $100. It’s not that I’m bored to tears anytime there’s a mention of the Cubs’ new Television set network and its struggles to line up carriers … Alright, it is accurately that! Just convey to me when Kenney, the club’s president of selling price tags, has figured out how to do his career and inform me when the video games start. You want to go over Marquee? Pony up the great dollars, you inside of-broadcasting nerds!

Every time Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts plays down the correlation among profitable and payroll dimensions, $one million. He did it again in an opening-of-camp press meeting very last month: “The most monetary means does not constantly equate to the most wins.’’ No person wishes to hear a billionaire declare that, have faith in him, caviar is not approximately as excellent as it is created out to be. Allow us be the judge of that, Tommy Boy.

Just about every dig at Yu Darvish when he struggles, $100. Chicago owes the proper-hander an apology. He arrived in city with a standing for shrinking in significant moments, thanks to his lack of ability as a Dodger to get out of the second inning in two 2017 Earth Sequence begins from Houston. The Astros have been exposed as a pile of sleaze, but the harm was done to Darvish’s status. A sequence of accidents has only included to the “soft’’ label. He was 1 of the couple of dazzling places for the Cubs previous season, but a lot more struggles this calendar year could carry back again the ugliness from followers. Here’s a deterrent: Do you definitely want to be relieved of additional funds by the Cubs?

Every time Ross moves Jason Heyward to centerfield, $500. The manager mentioned just lately that he would like to hold Heyward in ideal, where by he’s a Gold Glove-stage defender. Which is what Maddon always reported, far too, but Heyward finished up in center in 84 game titles last time. The Cubs aren’t much better with him there. Do not give in to the temptation, David.

Also, I’m pretty guaranteed you just hugged Rizzo once more, skipper. Or will shortly. That’s $500.