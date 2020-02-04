There is a problem here

Obviously, it’s a pretty big debacle, whatever the ultimate explanation. But I want to note one thing. The state’s Democratic Party has released a series of statements that it found inconsistencies between the three counts of data they planned to report and therefore re-crutinized or rechecked the data to make sure everything was fine. . They were clear that this was not a problem with the results. It was a delay in reporting. They also said that the application that the constituencies were supposed to use to report the data was not broken.

But there have been a number of interviews with constituency captains (an example below) who say the app simply failed or that people couldn’t make it work. They were then told to call the results, but they had to deal with long takes or could not get through at all.

Both explanations seem plausible. But they don’t seem consistent. Maybe it’s a bit of everyone. It is therefore not that an explanation is necessarily false. But they are at least in significant tension.