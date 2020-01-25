There is a rennaissance in Miami

It’s a weird role, if Kelly Olynyk admits.

What veterans like Avery Bradley, Rajon Rondo and Evan Turner were the so-called old heads when Olynyk played his first NBA play-off game for the Celtics in 2015, he is now one of those shriveled types.

That Celtics team was summarized by Cleveland. The Miami team from Olynyk photographs much more in what follows as his first playoff performance in two seasons.

From last Thursday, the Heat had the best home record in the NBA – the only team with only one home loss. The passion has returned to the house that D-Wade, LeBron and Shaq built, as the Celtics will find when they fly in during the Super Bowl week for Tuesday’s game at American Airlines Arena.

“It is definitely a good time to be a Miami Heat fan,” Olynyk said. “You have many young boys who play and play well, you have that Jimmy (Butler) Bam (Adebayo has been incredible, so you have a great core of boys who are young, get better and learn and have many years in this competition. ”

Beyond the unstoppable Butler, Olynyk, Goran Dragic and that eternal Miami fixture, Udonis Haslem, the heat is about promise.

Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and rookies Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn have all taken on an important role and grew up in a nanosecond.

“I like that,” Olynyk said he had some knowledge to share with these young people. “Having that in your team is huge. Everyone can help a team and that is definitely one way you can help – mentoring, bringing young boys, explaining what it is and what it will be like. ”

The surprise is in where the heat is. During the weekend they finished second in the Eastern Conference, only for the leader in Milwaukee and they were, at least for the rest of the competition, a surprise.

“We all thought we would be good – every team thinks they have a chance to be good when they do business,” Olynyk said. “But with the additions we made to our team last year, you could see that this group came together on and off the pitch. This is a group that works hard, plays for each other at both ends of the floor. We have a good group in terms of chemistry and we work very well together.

“Sometimes you have a group of guys who are talented but don’t complement each other. We complement each other.”

Perhaps the most surprising of all is how quickly the combination Adebayo / Nunn / Herro / Robinson fits.

“I certainly think you would link them as on schedule,” Olynyk said. “You never know when young boys come in – how it will translate. Sometimes it takes a while for them to pick up the speed or pace of the game, but one thing with our young boys is that they can really shoot the ball, which helps them. You don’t forget how to shoot if you know how. That is something that really helped.

“To be honest, they were pushed into rolls that they had to pass quickly,” he said. “The team didn’t have time to take them slowly but surely. They’ve been playing since the jump and contribute a lot every day and you can see them grow even more every day. They are now much better as NBA players than at the start of the season. ”

Adebayo, the oldest of this group, is emerging as a great man of All-Star quality. Herro, a shooting game that the Celtics have been interested in until now Pat Riley took him with the 13th pick – one earlier Danny Ainge was ready to jump – shoots 40.3% from a three-point range and on average a good 27.7 minutes per game. Robinson, a native of New Hampshire who was virtually unknown until he moved from Williams College to Michigan, has gone from an unmarried rookie to a starter in two seasons. He shoots 42.9% from the center.

“I had a friend who used to play at UNH, and he said Duncan would come to pick up games at the university, but nobody really knew him,” Olynyk said. “I don’t think many people really knew about him, but it was one of those things where he could really shoot the ball, and that’s an elite skill.”

Olynyk’s own role, such as that of Dragic and James Johnson, has led to the reserve unit, where match-ups often dictate their playing time. But now that the Heat has the legitimate hope of a deep play-off, Olynyk knows from his Celtics experience that much will change in the late season.

“It’s clear it’s the NBA, up and down, and it’s different from the bank,” he said. “You never know what your role will be. It can change every night, from month to month, from week to week, even from game to game. If you play in a winning team, you must ensure that you are ready and make the best of it. Do what you can to help the team win.

“Depending on the opponent and which round of the series it is, it is a different game in the late season,” Olynyk said. “You have to use different setups, make adjustments. Everything changes in the late season. I remember it in Boston when we defeated the Wizards and then Game 3 in Chicago Gerald Green started and he hadn’t played for a while, so you have to make changes and adjustments and be ready to throw things at other teams that they might not be ready for. ”

The great thing about the rise of Miami is that it has put the Heat on a parallel course with the Celtics. Olynyk would like nothing more than an extended trip to Boston in the late season.

“That would be great fun,” he said. “I would definitely enjoy a play-off series in Boston again. Of course in contact with the guys I played with – Jaylen (Brown) and Marcus (Smart), those guests. Especially the staff I worked with. ”

Celtics timeline

Today, 6 p.m. in New Orleans – Although his minutes are still being managed, Zion Williamson demolished the walls of the Smoothie King Center in its 22-point debut against the Spurs on Wednesday. He scored 17 of those points in succession in a furious 3:08 piece in the fourth quarter, before being drawn for retention purposes. The Celtics conveniently beat New Orleans without him on January 11 in the yard. Now they have to consider a new match.

Tuesday 7:30 in Miami – Miamians have no interest in the big game they are organizing next Sunday, the Super Bowl, and they don’t care. Their heat is back in the hunt, with a big conference game here against a Celtics team that completes its road trip with three cities.

Thursday, 8 vs. Golden State – As the national TV treatment for this game shows, the competition expected something big of this. Unfortunately, the Warriors mark the time until all that injured talent returns.