There is a Virtual Watch Party Taking place For Beyonce Homecoming

Beyonce Knowles performs onstage throughout 2018 Coachella Valley Audio And Arts Festival Weekend 1 on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. Image: Kevin Wintertime (Getty Photos for Coachella)

There are two dates we’ll constantly keep in mind when it arrives to black pleasure: April 14, 2018 and April 17, 2019.

The previous day is when Beyoncé designed background and headlined at the 2018 Coachella Valley New music and Arts Pageant, thereby in essence renaming it “Beychella.” These of us who were not graced with the experience to witness the general performance in man or woman hopped ideal on to our computers and sensible TVs to view the livestream.

The latter day is when Netflix made the decision to generate an overall documentary, which included the entire concert (with exquisite editing) and behind-the-scenes footage. That project would be recognized as Homecoming.

Talking of coming household (and most likely remaining there for an indefinite period of time), we have been participating in mandated or highly encouraged social distancing for 84 several years, I mean, a handful of times now. Very seriously, how is it only Wednesday?!

In any case.

As we try to adjust to our new way of life amidst the coronavirus disaster, people today have been coming up with pleasurable techniques to relieve some of the emotional discomfort that social distancing could deliver. Regardless of whether it has been virtual content hours or Facetime group chats with your friends and relatives, we’re undoubtedly diving headfirst into distinct means to stay linked.

Cue Netflix Editorial Supervisor Jasmyn Lawson. On Monday, Lawson tweeted a fabulously entertaining concept to get us via the day.

“Can we all view Homecoming as a group some time this week and relive that again???” she asked with jubilation.

Soon following that, a date and time was established. We enjoy coordination.

To make items far more enjoyable, vacation blogger Howie (@whal510) started a virtual get together by means of Google extension so that people can include are living commentary even though streaming the documentary.

Oh, this will be great! You don’t even have to RSVP, just show up! As well as, as has presently been proposed for our idle isolation condition, you will get your exercising in mainly because (if you are equipped) who can observe this documentary / concert without finding up to dance?! We all know the choreography by now, appropriate? Suitable.

So, what y’all carrying to the get together?! Are you heading comprehensive chill method with your snuggie and bonnet or are you recreating the legendary seems from the concert?

The virtual watch bash for Homecoming will materialize tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Make sure you comply with alongside with the formal hashtags, #HOMEcoming and #StayAtHOMEComing.