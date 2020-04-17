There is hope for blocking divisions such as Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes

Jesy Nelson (left) and Chris Hughes (middle) parted during the blockade, but Anna Williamson (right) claims that stress can lead to a broken knee (photo: Rex)

According to Relationship Experts Anna Williams, couples like Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes may decide to part with blockade of the coronavirus.

Relationship guru Celebs Go Dating revealed to Metro.co.uk that extreme situations, such as the current coronavirus pandemic, are not usually a good time to make important life decisions, such as ending a relationship.

Jesy and Chris were the first celebrities to call it “quarantine surrender,” followed by Wes Nelson of Love Island and Arabella Chi, who also called time relationship.

Anna said Metro.co.uk that if there are no fundamental problems that cannot be solved, falling apart in this strange time in which we are all can lead to regrets.

She explained: “I would always like to say that at this very strange time when no one has ever been before, there is no time to make great changes.

“Of course, this doesn’t mean that you should stay in a relationship if it doesn’t go well and you don’t feel it, and if you are both unhappy and the writing is already on the wall, so to speak, that’s fine.

Jesy and Chris separately insulated themselves against division (photo: chrishughesofficial / Instagram)

“But if the relationship begins to be tense because either you are together and you become very claustrophobic, or indeed if you are separated from each other and the distance creates emotional and physical distance.

“As far as we know and hope to God, this blockade is a temporary situation and it is not advisable to make any drastic changes in life at that time.”

Anna revealed that she had seen a surge in demand for advice from couples since the blockade began, and many of them rethought their personal situation as a reaction to a “jerk of the knees” on their lives turned upside down through a pandemic.

She explained: “I always suggest that people don’t make any other drastic changes to your life until you get through stress, so in this case block and pandemic.

Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi also called it “exit” because of blockage (Photo: PA)

“It only increases stress and it can often seem like you are making a decision about one thing, i.e. your relationship, while in reality it’s just a symptom of everything else.”

Anna also gave some hope to couples who are breaking up in the current closure, explaining that everything may seem completely different when life returns to normal.

“I’d say never say never. I think we are in such a strange time that nobody has ever been before, and of course people will feel and think about different things.

Anna Williamson has grown rapidly in pairs, asking for advice about the blockade (Photo: Belle PR)

“So I would absolutely say that if you made your decision at that time and that when we leave it, taking advantage of the perspective of time and space, and having the opportunity to return to a normal life a bright and more positive place, I will absolutely come back.

More: Jesy Nelson



“Come back and talk about what happened, and if you want to refresh it and it can happen, I absolutely suggest it.

“It seems to me that I forgive everyone for making hasty, irrational decisions.”

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.

MORE: In the luxury home of Jesy Nelson, where he isolates himself after the breakup of Chris Hughes

MORE: “He is still madly in love with her”: Chris Hughes, Love Island star “convinced that Jesy Nelson’s breakup is temporary”