“There is humor and a love of the eccentric”

At 91, the thirst for knowledge is still strong in the author Naked Ape and Manwatching

Desmond Morris has accomplished more than a lifetime that most of us could cover in 10. Author of 70 books, including the multi-million dollar bestseller The Naked Ape, polymath, zoologist, researcher at Oxford, television presenter, artist of more than 3,000 surrealist paintings, he radiates a malicious sense of mischief, investigation and pleasure that can only come with a mind that keeps turning around, asking questions and completely denying his 91 years.

He has written books that change the way we see the world and ourselves – he’s the man who invented body language or at least classified it. He sat at the feet of literary giants. He counts Richard Dawkins and David Attenborough as friends for life and tells unprintable stories of wild bohemian parties with artists, the aristocracy, film and television stars.

All of this is amazing, but it gets even higher in the realm of fantasy when you hear that he still writes and paints and continues his academic work: Postures: Body Language in Art was published by Thames & Hudson last December; I hope that his exhibition in London in June of 60 paintings will continue; now installed in his new Irish home, he returns to his ethogram, an encyclopedia of human gestures.

Morris left his home in Oxford last year after the death of his beloved wife, Ramona. He now lives in a village in Kildare next to his son Jason and his family. He passed on his love of horse racing to Jason, who is the racing director at Horse Racing Ireland. He enjoys the leisurely pace of village life, which reminds him of his childhood in Wiltshire, where he was an only child, but did not find this disadvantageous.

“This means that for the rest of your life, you will never be alone, because being alone is not loneliness, it is loneliness. If you are a painter or a writer, you must be able to tolerate loneliness.” Nocturne, he works until early morning each evening and attributes his prodigious production to his comfort of being alone. Each December sees him start a new book, finished in the spring, then he resumes painting.

His latest book is a perfect fusion of the work of a lifetime, in science and art. A cultural history of social customs and a glimpse of changing artistic styles, it brings life to the subject of body language in art. Morris’ text flickers and the reader is immediately carried away by his enthusiasm for presenting art in a completely new way. “It was fun to do, I wanted to ask the question, why are certain postures common at one time rather than another and the obvious question is why does Napoleon have his hand in his vest?” Why is the Greek Orthodox blessing a special combination of fingers? “

Many of the subjects in the book were, quite simply, gaps in his knowledge: “I didn’t know Mr. Spock in Star Trek, when he made his famous V sign, I thought it was something he had invented ! Then I discovered that it was an ancient Jewish ritual sign that he saw as a child – he saw the priests doing it with both hands and he decided to change it with one hand. It is an ancient sign spelling out the name of God in Hebrew.

“And I continued to learn all these different postures. I did not know that Hong Kong owed its history to a simple posture – when we sent our official to the court, he refused to bow down, because the stiffness meant that you had to descend to the ground before the Chinese emperor. This caused such a scandal that it ruined all of our trade with China, that a single position meant that all trade with China was interrupted and, on the way back to compensate for the loss, he bought a small island called Hong Kong and turned it into an English colony. Hong Kong only exists today because of this posture. “

Poignantly, Postures is the last book he worked on with his wife. Ramona did the research for several of her books, but refused to allow her to put her name on them. After his wife died, Morris was so torn apart by grief that he could no longer live in Oxford – the house was haunted by memories. “We have been married for 66 years. It was not mourning, it was amputation. We would become one person. We reflected together. The worst part was not being able to pick up the phone and ask him a question. This period was the darkest period of my life; my family guided me. Coming here last June allowed me to start a new life – I can continue. “

When he started painting, he couldn’t sell any. “With my kind of imaginative work, just after the second world war, nobody wanted this kind of painting. They wanted quiet things, they were tired of nightmares. I couldn’t sell anything and said I would not starve. My other passion was animals, so I decided to pursue a career as a zoologist, which I did. “

Desmond Morris: “I was studying the behavior of primates and I realized that I had to consider humans as an animal species.” Photography: Hulton-Deutsch / Corbis Collection via Getty

And what a career that turned out to be. His flagship work, The Naked Ape, was a multimillion-dollar bestseller. He exhibited with the Catalan surrealist Miró in 1950, and remembers the artist hallucinating with hunger, he was so poor. Morris stopped exhibiting, but continued to paint. “I have no control over my paintings, what I do is turn off my rational brain and the images come directly from the unconscious. Sometimes they are a complete failure, but they paint, sometimes I go down the next morning and expect to find out that the painting continued with things after I left. “

He thinks that if his books have sold so well, it’s because he writes so simply. “I’ve always had a golden rule – simplification without distortion. Everything I write is from the first draft. Never touched, that’s how it keeps its freshness. “For half a century, he lived in the house where the Oxford English Dictionary was written, and it is clear that he adores language.” The house was haunted by words – every word in English went through my door. ‘entry. I gathered over 200 dictionaries, I became obsessed with obscure words, but it’s a hobby, I don’t use them when I write. “

Poets had an enormous influence on him at a young age, there is a tension and an economy in his writing which is more poetic than prose. “Although I am a science writer, the people who influenced me were WH Auden, TS Eliot, Dylan Thomas. I try not to show myself in words but I like to play with words.” He met Thomas in his youth, a year before the poet died. “My boss in the army was a childhood friend of Dylan Thomas, he came and stayed with him. I could just sit and listen to Dylan all day, he was an almost magical word smith. He was just playing with words – I never remember a single sentence he said that was not interesting. “

Each subject raised during an interview spanning three hours is the subject of a heated debate; his appetite for precision is absolute. I told him that certain arguments put forward in The Naked Ape would be considered completely untenable by feminists today and a heated discussion about what he wrote against what was interpreted followed: people misunderstood The Naked Ape. There were so few people on Earth that the important thing was to reproduce. The hunts were risky and dangerous and the women were just too precious to be allowed to hunt. If a few women were killed, the reproductive rate has dropped. The males were specialists, they developed a singular quality that took risks, the females were better in everything except hunting – they were at the very center of society, they organized it.

“To say that the naked monkey glorifies the male is ridiculous. Men have an integrated need to take risks and that is what makes them different from women. I have always said that the political scene should be led by women. Men take risks. On the international scene, it gets you in trouble, that’s how wars start. The great tragedy in history has been that urbanization has favored men – the hunting ground is now killing people in the city, not in the jungle. Women have been treated unfairly for four thousand years by urbanization. I was totally behind the feminist movement. “

Desmond Morris: “The worst word in the English language is retirement.” Photography: Alan Betson

Famous, he wrote The Naked Ape in four weeks. David Attenborough, then head of BBC2, commissioned a science discussion program called Life. “During the course of this series, I studied the behavior of primates and realized that I had to consider humans as an animal species. When I started writing it, I only had a month off, but it was all in my head, I had already written it. It just leaked, I made 80,000 words in four weeks. “

Morris has been friends with David Attenborough for over half a century, and the two nonagenarians have a lot in common. Active, engaged, always producing cutting-edge work, sharper and brighter than most of us in our wildest dreams could ever hope to be, how do they continue? He laughs out loud: “Why are we not dead? We had this conversation the other day, he called and asked for something. We both received an award, and I said, “What are you doing now?” He said, “I just went to Lapland.” I said “at 93, that can you do anything else, you have to go to the frozen north!

“I asked him,” Have you ever been to a gym? “” No! “” Have you ever been on a diet? “” No! “” Have you ever jogged? “” God, no !! “We both enjoy a glass of wine, we eat the food we want to eat, we spend all of our time doing the things we love to do. So there is only one explanation: we both still a juvenile curiosity. “He puts his own mental age at 18 and that of Attenborough at 16, although he saw fit to revise it up after Attenborough flirted with Cameron Diaz on the show by Graham Norton.

He spent his entire university life working on an ethogram, an encyclopedia of each gesture, action, expression and human posture. “Part of my scientific brain likes to classify. When you start studying a new species, the first job is to make an ethogram, a list of all the actions an animal does. Until you do that, you don’t know its grammar, its behavior. With humans, this has never been done, so I decided to do it.

“There are about 3,000 things that most people do, just like you collect their words, there are about 3,000 words that most people use. I decided that I was going to produce an encyclopedia of human actions and my editor went out and said, “How far have you reached?” I said, “I reached the eyebrows.” He said, “Are you going to go up or down? “Down,” I said and he said “Oh my God, it will take years!” So I said okay, “I’ll make a popular version.” And the book was Manwatching, it’s my favorite of all my books. He introduced the concept of body language that everyone is talking about today, but I introduced the subject in the 1970s and no one had written an encyclopedia of body language before.

“I was a zoologist, I couldn’t talk to my animals, I couldn’t interview them, I could only observe them. So I did the same with humans. I’m going to pretend I can’t talk to them, I won’t listen to what people say, I’m just going to watch what they do. Manwatching was a popular version of this great encyclopedia that I never finished, but I have been deeply into it since my arrival in Ireland. It will never be published – it will go to my scientific archives in Porto, they have a special department at the university that does the same thing as my work. “

Now that he lives here, what is his impression of the Irish? “I can answer that in a few words. Their most remarkable feature is their warmth. There’s humor in it, and a love for the quirky – they like something a little weird, a little different. Nice and friendly, these are the qualities that I have observed. I’m not saying that to please the Irish. I really enjoyed my stay here, it brought me back to my childhood. I grew up in a village, now I live in a village here and I remember the kindness and warmth of my childhood. I think it’s lost in England, the simple joy of living. He was not lost here. “

He is a big fan of cinema, going back to his youth when his first girlfriend was Diana Dors. They grew up in the same Wiltshire village. His favorite director is Luis Buñuel, the Spanish surrealist. When asked who he would admire now, he said that the cinema had exploded, “with these huge obscene budgets, all you get are these superheroes. I hate that, these are not real people, just rude metaphors. When the Oscars arrive, there is a film which is so austere and so politically correct that it obtains an Oscar. In fact, this year the Koreans managed to break the system and produce a brilliant film, this year they gave the award to someone who really deserved it. Pedro Almódavar is my favorite director – Pedro inherited Buñuel’s crown, his films are extraordinary. “

We finally come to the essential question of our time and, generally, not only does he have the answer ready, he prepared it a quarter of a century ago: “I predicted it in The Human Zoo:” Each locality succeeds to make sense of belonging to a little piece of human social activity. In the end, even that can be overwhelmed and then we might well see the return of nothing less than a Biblical plague. It may sound melodramatic, but consider the facts.

“Espèce Any species that surpasses itself beyond a certain point has seven stages of damage: individuals become psychologically stressed, this stress causes physiological disturbances. These disturbances weaken the body’s natural defense mechanisms. This weakening makes people more and more vulnerable to infection. Overcrowding allows infections to spread like wildfire. Infections develop into epidemics. Epidemics are decimating populations. Already, flu epidemics have killed more people than the entire human war.

“‘ Most people who get the flu still survive. But what if a deadly, more virulent disease were to mutate and become as easy to catch as a cold? Then we could see our big cities collapsing and collapsing. Of all the apocalyptic scenarios, this is the most likely. It has been calculated that in 2000, half of the world’s population will be housed in cities. . . It remains to be seen whether they prove to be fertile ground for human inventiveness and creativity or for deadly diseases and epidemics. Gigantic playgrounds or vast ghost towns – the choice is yours. »»

We are talking about people’s reactions to the crisis and he divides people into kinds: “There are the panickers, who will buy 2,000 rolls of toilet paper. They are anxious and nervous people who see disaster everywhere and always have something to fear. These are the people who undress. There are the riders, the people who are bored of it. These are the people we saw in pubs, in the city squares – these are the risk takers. But these people are starting to sober up now. The third type of people have a very defined lifestyle – these are people who brush their teeth at the same time each day and who, from time to time, allow themselves to have fun and let their routine fall apart . They will find it difficult to disrupt their routines. But the people who will suffer the most are the sociable people, those who like to go to parties or to the pub and who cannot do it any more. They will find it extremely difficult. There is a fifth group that will thrive: “If you are a person like me who is creative and used to loneliness, everything will be fine. It is a crisis which favors the solitary like the writers and the artists. “

We are talking about the outcome of the pandemic and he notes that throughout history, flu epidemics have declined rapidly over the summer and how the sun acts against them. Her premonitory words are comforting. “It could take six to seven months, but it is good to see the government take it seriously. It’s a unique situation. I have not felt this since the Second World War. “

At 91, will there be another book? “As I said to David, the reason we keep going is the work. I will probably start with a book later this year on birds in art. But in the meantime, I have an exhibition in London in June, so I’m working on it. I never stop. The worst word in the English language is retirement. If you are a creative and honest person, you realize how little you know. The depth of your ignorance is something that you are constantly aware of – knowledge is a bottomless pit and you keep finding new things. I am still faced with a question that I cannot answer. And that’s what keeps me going. “