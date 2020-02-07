There is no Anthony Joshua deal yet!

Phil Jay 07/02/2020

Rob Mark Robinson

Kubrat Pulev, the number one IBF contender, has advised heavyweight ruler Anthony Joshua to “calm down” as a deal is reported in the UK media.

During Kell Brook’s fight week, promoter Eddie Hearn loudly declared that Joshua’s next fight was almost certain.

An appointment has been announced in May or June at Tottenham Hotspurs’ new stadium, although Pulev has revealed that no agreement has been reached.

The Bulgarian, who wanted to meet in neutral territory, has now confirmed his willingness to fight in London.

Pulev shares his thoughts and remains confident that a contract can be signed soon.

“Calm down, Champ,” said Pulev. “I see that you are very concerned about fighting away from home. You are absolutely right to be haha!

“But rest assured, if necessary, I’m ready to come to London. To beat you up in front of your own fans!

“Until then, tell Mr. Hearn not to get anywhere, we don’t have a deal yet!”

After Andy Ruiz Jr.’s spectacular knockout win in New York last June, Pulev Joshua is set to take a second loss.

Promoter Bob Arum, who takes care of Pulev’s affairs, has even predicted that AJ will be stopped and unmasked again.

FURY

Arum predicted that Pulev would fight Tyson Fury for a number of world titles as soon as “The Gypsy King” Deontay Wilder took off the WBC bracelet.

It’s a crafty plan that Top Rank will be the heavyweight player by the end of the year. Newcomer Jarrell Miller will then be pushed for a title shot in 2021.

As for Pulev, the dangerous puncher, who only lost to ex-Joshua opponent Vladimir Klitschko, is seen as a serious threat to the top-flight crown.

Any aura of invincibility Joshua had previously enjoyed was blown out of the water by Ruiz at Madison Square Garden.

