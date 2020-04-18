There is no clear path for the NBA to restore amid a coronavirus outbreak, Commissioner Adam Silver said

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league had not yet decided when to resume operations and there was no clear path ahead.

Silver suggested the NBA was no closer to making a decision when the season could continue or whether it should be canceled.

“Based on reports we get from different outside officials, public health officials are currently … we are not in a position to make a decision,” Silver said in a conference call with the media on Friday, following a video conference meeting with the governing council The NBA. “And it’s not clear when we will.”

The NBA suspended the season on March 11, after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first player to be tested positive for the new corona virus. Since then, the COVID-19 outbreak has engulfed the entire US, bringing the economy to a halt after most states issued protective orders in place.

On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), suggested that the final phase of the three-phase guideline to restart the economy regulated by Trump administration earlier this week would involve continuing sporting events.

“I think we will be able to have a sporting event in a phase where you really have participants there,” he said. “I’m not sure you will be able to do that uniformly and evenly.”

The day before, Fauci, a leading member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, suggested professional sports could only be continued behind closed doors at first.

Silver, however, hinted that the discussion was still too far ahead for the NBA to make a decision.

“We are not even at the point where we can say if only A, B and C are fulfilled, then there is a clear path,” he said. “I think there is still too much uncertainty at the moment to say exactly how we move forward.

“I would add that the underlying principle is the health and well-being of the NBA players and everyone involved. We start with that as the most important.”

The NBA commissioner reaffirmed all options remained on the table as far as continuing the season, including playing games behind closed doors and isolating players to delay the start of next season to allow the current campaign to finish.

At the same time, Silver acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and the lack of any kind of detailed timeline about the NBA’s return is a source of frustration for the team, players and fans.

“I know this is frustrating. This is for me and everyone involved so I’m not in a position to be able to answer questions,” he said. “There is still huge uncertainty around the virus too. Now there is a lot that is changing rapidly and we may be in a very different position a few weeks from now.

“But that is why I initially announced in early April that I felt confident that we would not be able to make a decision in April. I must clarify that I did not intend to suggest that on May 1 I would be in position.”

Silver’s comments came a day after President Donald Trump signaled major leagues in the US would continue behind closed doors, with fans banned from stadiums and arenas until the country had overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot of (sports) will start without fans, so it will be made for television, the good old days, made for television,” the president said at the coronavirus daily briefing on Thursday,

“And it will go like that, and maybe the fans will start to enter. Maybe they will be separated by two chairs. And finally we want to package the arena when the virus is gone. When the virus is gone, we want to have packed the arena and we will again enjoy sports as they should. “

As of Saturday morning, nearly 707,000 cases had been reported in the U.S., by far the highest number of victims in the world. More than 37,300 deaths have been recorded in the U.S. and more than 59,600 people have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University, which has tracked the plague using a combined data source.

More than 154,000 people have died since the outbreak of coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, a city located in central Hubei province of China, late last year. There are more than 2.2 million confirmed cases globally and nearly 570,000 recoveries.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke to the media during a press conference at the United Center on February 15 in Chicago, Illinois.

Stacy Revere / Getty