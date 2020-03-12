There is no confirmation that the coronavirus will not survive the Indian summer, warns the health ministry – News from India

The Government of India announced on Friday that it has not been proven that the coronavirus does not survive higher temperatures and may not spread in India during the summer.

Health ministry officials said in a press briefing that the facts of the virus’s behavior are still being studied and that there is no confirmation of a general expectation that it will be destroyed at higher temperatures.

“All the facts are still being studied. There are no confirmatory studies. The virus is expected to have difficulty surviving if it is at higher temperatures, but this has not been confirmed,” said Luv Aggarwal, joint secretary of the health ministry.

See also: “No delays in airport checks”: Health Minister at Lok Sabha

Ministry officials have only confirmed what some health experts said earlier, warning against fostering “false hope.”

A recent study done in China claims that the number of cases has decreased after average temperatures exceeded 8.72 degrees Celsius, which led to the conclusion that the virus could not withstand warmer climates.

Epidemiologists say that although rising temperatures and humidity can lead to a drop in potency, it is not guaranteed to kill it. The new virus, they say, may not respond to seasonal changes like other viruses that cause the flu and cold.

“It is a false hope that we can say that it will disappear like the flu (in summer) … we cannot assume it. And there is no evidence,” Mike Ryan, executive director of World Health Organistaion’s World Health Cases Program, recently quoted.

A study in China, not yet peer-reviewed, says there could be a temperature range that may be best suited for virus growth and rapid transmission and can be fought in warmer countries during the summer. The study analyzed cases of coronaviruses from around the world reported between January 20 and February 4 and linked them to January weather data from China and other capitals of the affected countries.

Contrasting deductions were made in a study done by Harvard T.H. The Chan School of Public Health, which said the transfer of Covid-19 took place in a variety of climates, including cold and dry areas, to tropical locations within China.

“This is a modified virus that has begun to infect humans. We do not know how these changes will affect the survival of the virus with changes in temperature or humidity,” said Dr. Lalit Kant, former head of epidemiology at the Indian Council for Medical Research.

Other experts have pointed out that Kerala, which recorded the first cases of coronavirus in India, along with further transmissions this week, has wet weather and the maximum temperature is around 32 degrees Celsius.

The health ministry committee took a similar stance at a briefing Friday.

. (ToTranslate tags) coronavirus