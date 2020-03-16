There is no correspondence with me on the floor test, says Parliament Speaker as Delayed Parliament – India News

The Madhya Pradesh assembly was adjourned until March 26, after the MLAs of the ruling Congress were alarmed after a brief address by Governor Lalji Tandon. Yesterday, Tandon asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to prove the majority of his government after 22 parliamentary assemblies resigned from the assembly.

The main whip of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Govind Singh, spoke about the coronavirus outbreak in the Assembly after which NPP President Prajapati adjourned the House until March 26.

Earlier, reading a brief statement on the first day of the budget session, the governor said, “Given the current situation in the state, it is imperative for everyone to adhere to the rules and constitutional traditions so that the celebrations and constitutional traditions of Madhya Pradesh can be protected.”

After the governor left, the treasury benches rose and cited the governor’s assembly councils and asked the opposition to respect the constitutional tradition. This led to horrific scenes.

Opposition leader Gopal Bhargava read Tandon’s mission to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, with the governor asking him to seek a no-confidence vote immediately after his address.

Bhargava along with former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Singh Chouhan and party leader Narottam Mishra asked the president to conduct a floor test as directed by the governor. However, the president said, “Whatever corresponded with you, between governor and governor, not with the president.”

The state has plunged into a political crisis after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent Congress figure, resigned from the party last week to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Scindy’s decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation of 22 MLA parties loyal to him. But the Prajapati NP chairman selectively accepted the resignation, hinting at intrigues.

So far, only six resignations from 22 Congress legislators sent through BJP members have been accepted. Prajapati did not give up ordering the floor test.

The BJP claims that the Congress, which had 114 MLAs in the House with an effective force of 228, was reduced to a minority government after the resignation of 22 of its legislators and demanded that an exam be held.

Congress, meanwhile, has said it is not afraid of the floor test, but wants the president to decide. Chief Minister Kamal Nath also directed the same to the governor during their midnight meeting on Sunday. “The floor test will be decided by the president. The president will perform his duties and I will do my own,” Kamal Nath said after meeting Tandon.

Congress said the crisis in the state is being produced by the BJP. “We are not afraid of the floor test and we are ready for it. Chief Minister Kamal Nath said we were ready for the final test,” said Madhya Pradesh, PC Sharma minister ahead of the Assembly session on Monday.

Congress said it was up to the Speaker of the House to decide the actions of the House and the BJP argued that the Speaker must follow the instructions of the governor.

.