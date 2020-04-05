There is no evidence that coronavirus is transmitted by air, according to ICMR’s best scientist – India news

As the number of coronavirus cases in India doubles in just over four days as the pandemic continues to spread, the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) said on Sunday that there was no evidence that the virus was transmitted by air.

“There is no evidence that coronavirus is transmitted in the air,” Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, chief scientist, (ICMR) said at a daily government briefing.

The coronavirus is spread primarily by drops that occur when the infected person coughs or sneezes, or by droplets of saliva or nasal discharge.

Last month, the World Health Organization said there was insufficient evidence to suggest that SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted into the air, except in a few medical contexts, such as when intubating an infected patient.

On Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 3,374, with seventy-nine people lost their lives so far, with 267 people recovering, Health Ministry joint secretary Lav Aggarwal said at a briefing.

Aggarwal also said that the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month has greatly contributed to the rapid increase in infections in recent times.

“Now the Covid-19 cases have doubled in 4.1 days …. if the Tablighi Jamaat incident had not happened, it would have lasted 7.4 days,” he said.

