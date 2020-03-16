There is no evidence that these drugs prevent HIV infection

One of the largest medical companies in the world Johnson & Johnson said on Monday there was no evidence that antiretroviral drugs had any effect on the body.

Scientists around the world have been seeking to develop a vaccine for the virus that originates in the Wuhan province of China. As of Monday, more than 175,000 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and nearly 6,700 people have died.

In the runaway competition, many health agencies are experimenting with treatment options for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Some have reported success, but they are very careful about declaring it a “cure”.

But Johnson & Johnson officials wrote in its statement that the drug, Prezista, has no benefit against SARS-CoV-2, the virus itself.

Johnson & Johnson: ‘There is no evidence’ HIV treatment affects the coronavirus.

The company’s protease inhibitor darunavir – called Prezista – is often used by agents as well as in combination with other antiretroviral drugs.

In a statement, Mr Johnson & Johnson said the “anecdotal” claim that Prezista was effective in killing COVID-19 was “unstable”.

“Johnson & Johnson has no evidence that darunavir has any defects on SARS-CoV-2,” he said.

Johnson & Johnson researchers say I’m reviewing anti-virus drugs including darunavir to determine the extent of the problem. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Pictures)

“Johnson & Johnson is reviewing its products, including darunavir, to determine the feasibility in vitro SARS-CoV-2 results. “

In vitro assay refers to experiments performed within cells.

“We are partnering with many organizations”, he added, “to help develop research programs and expedite COVID-19 responses.”

The report said the use of the drug in HIV was based on unresolved biomarkers that are used in patients with severe respiratory distress, a virus similar to a pandemic.

Red-faced and overcrowded with spikes, the coronaviruses are pouring into the world for the first time in December 2019 and have followed up to sell Wuhan seafood and the livestock market.

COVID-19 spread rapidly across China to France, Germany, Japan, US, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, UAE, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Canada and Nepal.