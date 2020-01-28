There is no god, but there is still magic in Miracle Workers: Dark Ages

Geraldine Viswanathan and Steve Buscemi Photo: TBSTV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

As we described elsewhere on the website, the Middle Ages, despite the label “Dark Ages” created by philosophers and scholars of the Renaissance and the Age of the Enlightenment, were not really the core of human civilization. The Victorians, who grappled with their own social grievances, pushed this “worst epoch ever” so that the difficult times captured by novelists like Charles Dickens could fade away. We’re not suggesting that the Middle Ages, as the fifth to fifteenth centuries are well known, was a great time to live – but you’re wondering how future generations of scholars in Europe have summed up their flying cars.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages, the second installment of Simon Rich’s comedic anthology series, is neither a faithful replica of the Middle Ages nor an anachronistic impale of previous generations. Based on Rich’s short story “Revolution”, Dark Ages reveals the usual jokes about medieval barber-slash doctors, superstitions disguised as science, and life in a pre-installed society. But just as often, the series finds bright spots at a time that has been written off as one of the worst in human history – people who spoke out against convention or compassion, or who just figured out how to make waste disposal a little less of a chore. The philosophical comedy may seem small compared to The Good Place, but Miracle Workers anticipates many of the same questions about kindness and free will.

B

Created by

Simon Rich; adapted from his short story “Revolution”

With

Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan, Steve Buscemi, Karan Soni, Lolly Adefope, Jon Bass and Peter Serafinowicz

debuts

10:30 p.m. ET on January 28th on TBS

format

Half-hour comedic anthology series; Six episodes were viewed for review

In addition to the fantastic cast, it’s the belief in people that connects the second season of this anthology with the first, based on Rich’s novel What In God’s Name? Based. In the first season of Miracle Workers, angels Craig (Daniel Radcliffe) and Eliza (Geraldine Viswanathan) teamed up to forestall the apocalypse and get a disillusioned god (Steve Buscemi) to invest again in his creations. One of the reasons for this season was that someday people could do everything right – Heaven Inc. was filled with angels who were originally humans and who have now been commissioned to look after the planet in the hereafter.

The Dark Age shows a similar optimism, although it looks back and people often thought it was backwards. The roles were changed along with the dynamics of power – instead of a comprehensive leisure suit, Buscemi now plays Ed Shitshoveler, whose last name is also his calling. Radcliffe has exchanged Craig’s uniform for Prince Chauncley’s royal robes and a much more powerful position. Viswanathan is now Alexandra (or Al) Shitshoveler, daughter and collaborator of Ed. Like Lord Vexler of Karan Soni, Al is a nerd who strives to improve her reputation in life and that of others. Other recurring actors are Lolly Adefope, who plays the novitiate Maggie (who is also Al’s best friend), and Jon Bass as Al’s goofy brother Mikey.

This time there is no common goal like warding off the end of the world – surviving the “dark age” is a big enough challenge in itself. As a result, storytelling is more episodic than before, jumping back and forth between character POVs, but finding common threads everywhere. Al and Chauncley both question their chosen ways, while their fathers Ed and King Cragnoor (a harbinger of Peter Serafinowicz) try to pass on their traditions. What stays in place are the exciting visual gags – keep an eye on the signage – and the ability of Rich and his cast to turn everyday interactions and usual setups into magic: Chauncley’s first internship sparked a surprising number of fires, while Al is more depressing than most on the first day of school.

Daniel Radcliffe and Karan SoniPhoto: TBS

Just as he twisted in the first season as a neurotic office drone, Radcliffe plays the developing fool. His blissfully ignorant smile gradually gives way to empathy and greater self-confidence. Viswanathan shines as brightly as a determined dreamer who has to face her own arrogance. They are de facto the main characters, but Dark Ages leaves the ambitious Lord Vexler just as much room to think about his rise through the social strata, and Maggie realizes that unlike her best friend, she may have found her calling in life Has. Mikey is a bit more of a joker, but it’s based on Ed, who is a more enlightened parent than most sitcom fathers (or mothers).

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages could easily have gotten into a medieval parody, and viewers who, as Al notes, are going through an “especially dark time in history” may be able to feel a little better about our current circumstances by: look back at an even dimmer time. But as the season progresses, the tone and jokes become more contemporary, bridging the past. The second season of this wonderfully absurd anthology series proves that in the dark age no miracles are needed when we have each other.