There is no rest for constantly waking up

In 2008, Democrats appointed a first US senator for the president with no serious legislative experience, Barack Obama. They nominated him for the long-held, long-celebrated presumed heir that was clear to the Democratic leadership, Hillary Clinton. Obama was of course the first black Democratic nominee and he would be the first black president.

But in 2020, 12 years later, the media informed us that Democrats are once again engaging in racism. Why? Firstly, because Democrats refused to activate in support of clumsy robotic senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Who is black; secondly, because the Democrats refused to activate in support of Julian Castro, the former Minister of Housing and Urban Development with wild eyes; and now because Democrats refused to activate in support of landscape-chewing senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., who is black. Democrats are accused by the media of ignoring their initially diverse field for old, white candidates (amusingly, the media only noted that Senator Elizabeth Warren was indeed an old white person when real colored people were started race). It seems that the memory of President Obama – less than four years old – is not enough to isolate Democrats from allegations of discrimination.

Then there is Hollywood.

In 2014, the African actress Lupita Nyong’o won an Oscar for her supporting role in ’12 Years a Slave ‘. In 2018 director Greta Gerwig was nominated for a best director Oscar for ‘Lady Bird’. Yet we discovered this week that the Academy of Motion had neglected Picture and Arts – horror of horrors! – to nominate both Nyong’o, for her role in the extremely overrated horror film “Us”, and Gerwig, for her direction of “Little Women”. These mistakes, of which we were solemnly aware, demonstrated the deep-rooted preference of the Academy for white men. Let alone Cynthia Erivo was nominated for the best actress for her role as Harriet Tubman in “Harriet”. Discrimination was alive and well in Hollywood.

It must be difficult to live in an environment where every day is an ongoing test of submission to the Woke Police. It must be difficult to know that no past action is to the advantage of the accused state – that every day must be lived again – and that all past negligence is against the accused. But the intersectional revolution requires constant struggle and constant sacrifice.

In Arthur Koestler’s “Darkness at Noon”, Communist servant Rubashov is imprisoned and charged – what crime, it doesn’t matter. The Soviet Union purifies members of the older generation and Rubashov is told that he must confess to maintain the sanctity of his own cause. Ultimately, Rubashov does exactly that. “There is nothing you could die for if you died without repenting and not reconciling with the Party and the Movement,” Rubashov says in his confession. “That is why I bend my knees on the threshold of my last hour to the land, to the masses and to the whole people.” The choice between honestly dying, rejecting his own case, was just too much.

Ultimately, all revolutionaries will have to determine whether they will also bow to the cause – even if they go to the guillotine unjustly. Because there is one basic rule for radical revolutions: those who launch them first are often just slightly delayed in feeling their anger.

Ben Shapiro is a syndicate columnist.