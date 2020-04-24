There may be 22 hidden coronavirus hotspots in states ready to lift restrictions

A new analysis suggests that undiscovered coronavirus hotspots are likely to already exist in eight US states that are planning to ease social distance restrictions.

The study found that in eight states planning to reduce social distances in the coming weeks, approximately 24 small cities and rural counties were infected despite the low number of cases currently confirmed. It turns out that the rate is skyrocketing.

Analysis by technology company Dataminr uses artificial intelligence to probe social media posts on platforms such as Twitter and Reddit. The company is also examining 10,000 public data sources in over 100 languages. The technology is used by both governments and businesses, and is predicting new events, including many hedge funds. It is also used by the World Health Organization and the United Nations.

The company’s previously unknown hotspot warning comes on the day that Georgia became the first US state to relax measures taken to stop the spread of outbreaks.

The state allows gyms, tattoo parlors, hair salons, nail salons, massage therapists and other companies to resume after less than a month’s holiday. This will allow face-to-face religious services to resume this weekend, with restaurants and theaters resuming from Monday.

However, Dataminr predicts that the two Georgia counties [Chatham and Clarke] are already a week or two apart, even after experiencing a steep rise in COVID-19, even when they are socially separated. I am.

Ted Bailey, CEO of Dataminr, said a survey of his company showed that infection rates could vary significantly across the states that are now reopening operations. “The outbreak may be at its” peak “in a big city, but a wave of new viruses is on the verge of emerging in other smaller subways and rural areas. Although not an epidemiologist, Mr Bailey warned that relaxing social distance restrictions during this type of “rolling” “may be detrimental to recovery.”

Georgia’s experience is being closely monitored by other states, considering how to escape from strict shelter-in-place orders, business and school closures, and social distance measurements. States that have already announced plans to relax most restrictions next week include Montana and Oklahoma, and South Carolina and Tennessee announced that only some restrictions will be lifted during this period. Several other states say they will reduce measures to reduce social distances by early May.

The areas where Dataminr identified emerging hotspots include Indiana and Michigan counties. The Indiana blockade is due to expire on May 1, and the state is currently discussing whether to extend it. Michigan today announced that regulations will be enforced until May 15th, but it will be mitigated for recreational activities such as boating and golf, as well as some businesses such as garden centres, nurseries, and landscaping companies.

During the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, Dataminr software was able to accurately predict infection hotspots in 14 states.

One of the earliest to warn of the world’s most probable epidemics, the company issued a warning based on a surge in posts on social media related to emerging illnesses that could occur on December 30th But there was. One of the few companies that includes BlueDot. HealthMap with AI Try to find new trends and track their spread.

Bailey’s previous experience during this pandemic was his ability to keep accurate predictions of places such as China’s Wuhan, Italy, and South Korea, and to identify regions likely to experience rapid growth in infection rates. Iran, Spain, said it had shown that the company’s forecasts were “very accurate.”

Dataminr uses natural language processing [a type of machine learning that can analyze language] to find geographic clusters of social media posts related to coronaviruses. However, instead of searching for keywords or monitoring the total amount of social media posts, Dataminr looks for something called an “eyewitness” account.

In this case, Dataminr software will search for posts that people have shown to be positive for COVID-19. They are experiencing symptoms consistent with illness; they think they have the virus but haven’t been tested yet; or they provide a direct account stating that their relatives, friends, and colleagues are ill. Also look for references to COVID-19 related supply shortages and closures.

This data is sent to another algorithm that attempts to correlate the volume and acceleration of such posts with the likelihood that the infection rate will increase exponentially in the next two weeks at a particular location.

In addition to the two counties in Georgia, Dataminr predicts that it may surge in the following counties:

Georgia

Chatham County

Clark County

Florida:

Bay county

Escumbia County

Manatee County

Pork county

Borussia County

Indiana

Monroe County

Saint Joseph County

Tippe Canoe County

Vigo County

Michigan

Jackson County

Ohio

Lucas County

Montgomery County

Summit County

South Carolina

Charleston County

Greenville County

Holly County

Tennessee

Hamilton County

Texas

Hidalgo County

Jefferson County

Lubbock County

More must-read technical articles from Fortune:

— How pharmacy startups have used the coronavirus pandemic

— SBA website leaks personal data of 8,000 SME loan applicants

-Is it better than an A.I. doctor to diagnose a disease? Don’t believe in all the hype

—What Seattle and San Francisco tell us about mitigating the COVID-19 tragedy

-Listen to Leadership Next, examine the CEO’s evolving role in a Fortune podcast.

-Watch: Best Earphones for 2020: Apple AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM3

Keep up with the datasheet, a Fortune’s daily digest of the technology business.

. [TagsToTranslate] Coronavirus