“There must be some kind of financial bond”

On Monday, MSNBC co-host Mike Brzezinski of MSNBC reacted to President Donald Trump’s Sunday news conference with the White House Coronavirus Task Force discussing the coronavirus pandemic.

Host Joe Scarborough noted that Trump is “pushing an unproven drug” to hydroxychloroquine to help fight the virus. Brzezinski then speculated that Trump is still pushing for the drug because “there has been some kind of financial connection with someone somewhere.”

“Dr. Fauci was not allowed to talk about what he thinks is important to say about this drug that the president continues to push, “said Brzezinski. Many people would say, follow the money. There must be a kind of financial connection with someone somewhere that But the most important thing is Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, who most people – I think we can agree universally – are trying to slow the spread or trying to contain the virus. , they are trying to save American lives, as we are looking at our worst week yet. “

During the press conference, he said that Trump was “illiterately killed”, which he said wasted time for the coronavirus team.

Brzezinski added: “They are trying to save American lives, and he has to shuffle for 90 minutes to prepare for a two-hour press conference. He is going to exhaust his higher levels so he can get the time he needs. the camera, so you can go out there and riff, frankly, illiterately, laughing analytically at things that are not true, going out of sequence, and by the way, I have to wonder, who wrote this script? it was as if an eighth-grade political debate team wrote it down. It was pathetic. “

