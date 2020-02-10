There should be an Oscar for the best stunts

When Brad Pitt He went on stage at the Dolby Theater today to receive his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, and told the audience he had only 45 seconds to deliver his speech. He spent eleven precious seconds praising the stunt teams behind the key films of his career.

“I would also like to say that it is time to give our stunt coordinators and stunt crews a little love as we do all of this,” said Pitt. His reputation made sense: Pitt won the award for his portrayal of Cliff Booth, an aging stunt guy Quentin Tarantino ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood.

Brad Pitt: “You told me that I only have 45 seconds up here – 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week.” https://t.co/A8YBbWjv9z #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Dv7c3njgDA

– ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020

However, this could be the only time that her contributions will be mentioned at Hollywood’s most prestigious award ceremony, as stunts are disregarded at the Academy Awards. Ever.

It is strange to me that the Oscars do not recognize stunts because they are central to praised films. Where would the 2016 best picture nominee, Mad Max: Fury Road, be without his peppy maniacs? Then there are this year’s competitors. Can you see in 1917 without stunt actors plunging through fake artillery shells? How about Ford versus Ferrari without a stable full of crack drivers?

But I’m just a guy in the audience and I’m definitely not the only person who has this thought. Skipping stunts at the Academy Awards becomes even more bizarre when you realize how hard the industry has fought for representation. Last year he talked about the matter, experienced stunt coordinator Jack Gill Vulture said he had asked the Academy of Film Arts and Sciences for recognition for almost 30 years, only to be pushed back every time.

Gill told the publication that he had almost assembled the 100 members needed to create a stunts section of the organization, which would support the struggle for recognition at the Oscars. Even then, Gill says that polls on this matter often take place at the end of marathon meetings and effectively banish the idea to the possibly later stack.

Why did the academy refuse to add a new category when they continued their weird nod as best popular film last year? “I think it’s as easy as it gets,” Gill told 411Mania last year.

“They think that action has nothing to do with the Oscars.

“Even when I mentioned Ben Hur and how the action sequences framed the character and made him stronger in the film, I was told that the action really doesn’t matter in the film’s grand scheme.”

vulture Bilge Ebiri agrees that speculation may be due to the hiring of some academics who deserve the technical aspects of stunt work as less and less artistic than the other categories.

An online petition to recognize stunts at the Academy Awards has collected over 120,000 signatures since 2016. I updated the page this afternoon and saw an increase in registrations after Pitt’s speech. Maybe he can bring it up at his next meeting with the academy.