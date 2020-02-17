[There Was a ‘Famous In Love’ Reunion This Weekend – See The Pics!]

We are certainly below for this Famous In Like reunion!!!

Carter Jenkins, Niki Koss, Keith Powers and Georgie Flores all received with each other, along with Jesse Henderson, to dangle out over the weekend.

“Friends for everyday living proper in this article,” Carter captioned a team picture on his Instagram.

Popular In Like creator I. Marlene King even left a remark. “So much to like about this pic and all who are in it! ❤️,” she wrote.

If you did not know, Jesse was truly initially cast as Jake Salt, but Charlie DePew ultimately took on the purpose for the series.

In scenario you missed it, Charlie and Bella Thorne experienced their individual reunion previously this calendar year. The two co-starred in Ava Caceres‘ new music movie for “Be Somebody’s”!

