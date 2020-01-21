There was an exceptionally late fight in Newcastle. Aston Villa won last minute against Watford and Man City against Sheffield United

Newcastle scored two goals after the fourth minute of stoppage and made an extraordinary comeback in the 2-2 draw against Everton.

Thanks to the goals from Moise Kean and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the Toffees seemed to be on the triumphal march before Floriane hit Lejeune twice to kill Goodison Park.

Newcastle scored two goals in the last second to score a point

We think of all Newcastle fans who left Merseyside early to get an early train home.

Aston Villa also had a glorious late drama when Tyrone Mings scored a dramatic 2-1 win over Watford with the final kick of the game.

Troy Deeney gave the guests a six-point lead, but Douglas Luiz pulled back a goal in the 68th minute to prepare for the blockbuster final.

Aston Villa grabbed three huge points

It moves Villa to a point in front of the hornets and balances out at 17th place West Ham while the relegation battle is in full swing.

Bournemouth also helped their struggle for survival with a timely return to form and defeated Brighton 3-1 in the Vitality.

In Bramall Lane, Man City prevailed thanks to another Sergio Aguero goal with a penalty from Gabriel Jesus against Sheffield United.

And Southampton continued in good shape with a comfortable 2-0 win at the Crystal Palace.

Premier League results

Bournemouth 3-1 Brighton

Aston Villa 2-1 Watford

Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton

Sheffield United 0-1 Man City

Everton 2-2 Newcastle

Chelsea vs. Arsenal (8:15 p.m.)