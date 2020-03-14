There would be none of this chaos in the eyes of Hillary Clinton, the “right-wing president”

Comedy actress Sandra Bernhard said on Friday that the country would not suffer “chaos” stimulated by the Chinese coronavirus if “legitimate president” Hillary Clinton was in office.

“Listen, my wonderful lady, we have blown her: this country hangs her head in shame. You are our legitimate president, and none of this chaos would pass under your watch, thank you for standing up still. “said Sandra Bernhard in response from a sarcastic tweet. of Clinton, addressed to President Trump.

“I know this is difficult for you, @realdonaldtrump, so let me tell you,” said the actor, perhaps best known for his role in Rosanne, who lists a range of proposals to be taken, from quarantine to cancellations. of which they are being produced. Bernhard also included “cursing” on the list.

Trump on Friday declared a national emergency against the virus, a move after the $ 8.3 billion emergency funding package was signed last week.

As reported by Breitbart News:

With that statement, the president now has access to tens of billions of dollars to tackle the crisis. It promised to provide Americans with the resources they need to fight the virus and survive its punishable economic effects.

“No resources will be saved,” he said. “Nothing”.

The president appeared next to Vice President Mike Pence, senior healthcare officials and corporate executives, demonstrating his commitment to a public and private response to help fight the virus.

The President detailed his response at a critical moment in his presidency. Public concern about the virus is universal, as American companies quickly canceled conferences, sporting events, and large gatherings of people.

Trump added that we will “turn the corner” with this virus.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) provided an update on the Democratic Chamber’s coronavirus and economic relief package, but did not mention the president once.