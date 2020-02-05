There’s a big damn Britney Spears Museum that’s full of their most iconic sets

I don’t want to worry you, but the most famous museum in existence has just opened its doors. Literal heaven on earth. The newly discovered Louvre for pop stars and gays. See that Britney Spears Museum.

(Image: Donn Delson / The Zone Museum, LA)

Isn’t it beautiful? * Sobs softly *

“The Zone” is an “immersive exhibition in Los Angeles” dedicated to all things Brit. The museum, which was once a damn Kmart, has 10 interactive rooms, each based on a legendary film clip. It also contains a lot of valuable shit that Britney donated himself.

The massive shrine is marketed as a 60-90 minute run, but to be honest, those lucky enough to step into this utopia will either die and go to Britney’s sky, or simply refuse to go. Plain and simple.

From “… Baby One More Time” to “Oops! … I did it again, “Stronger” to “Toxic” and “Circus”. In the themed rooms, the most popular southern beauty is guaranteed to infiltrate all your pores and rush through your veins.

Is that the Monét? The Mona Lisa maybe? No, even better – it’s Britney, bitch.

I am jealous and hate you. Second, you can experience “The Zone” from $ 59.50. More information about the official site here,

Heaven on earth. I want to go. GIVE ME MORE. * Add more Britney songs with titles that can be used in context. *

