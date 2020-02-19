[there’s-a-distinct-favourite-for-the-labour-management-race-in-central-and-west-london]

We will use your electronic mail deal with only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivacy Seefor particulars of your information protection legal rights Invalid E-mail

Labour users from constituencies in West London have overwhelmingly endorsed MP Sir Keir Starmer to come to be the party’s following chief.

The 2nd stage of the party’s leadership contest finished on Friday last 7 days, after constituency Labour get-togethers across the place held gatherings to nominate the party’s upcoming leader and deputy leader.

Sir Keir, the former director of community prosecutions whose constituency is in Camden, appeared to be the favourite in West London for occasion leader. In the rest of the place he was nominated by 374 constituencies, though MP Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey arrived second with 164 nominations.

MP Angela Rayner, the shadow education and learning secretary, is the solid favorite to turn out to be deputy leader among the each West London Labour members and throughout the country.

The outcomes from just about every constituency in the boroughs of Ealing, Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea and Westminster have been as follows:

Chelsea and Fulham members voted for Keir Starmer to be chief and MP Rosena Allin-Khan to be deputy chief.

Towns of London and Westminster associates voted for Keir Starmer to be chief and MP Richard Burgon to be deputy chief.

Ealing Central and Acton customers voted for Keir Starmer to be chief and MP Dawn Butler to be deputy.

Ealing North associates voted for Keir Starmer to be chief Angela Rayner to be deputy chief.

Ealing Southall customers voted for Rebecca Very long-Bailey to be chief and Richard Burgon to be deputy leader.

Hammersmith customers voted for Keir Starmer to be leader and Angela Rayner to be deputy leader.

Kensington customers voted for Rebecca Very long-Bailey to be chief and Richard Burgon to be deputy chief.

Westminster North associates voted for Keir Starmer to be chief and Angela Rayner to be deputy leader.





Labour MP for Hammersmith, Andy Slaughter

(Image: Parliament Uk)



Andy Slaughter, MP for Hammersmith, attended his constituency Labour party’s nomination celebration on February six. He wasn’t astonished that his local party nominated Sir Keir in excess of Lisa Nandy, a former Hammersmith and Fulham councillor who came 3rd whilst securing more than enough nominations to keep in the race.

“I voted for Keir and Angela Rayner,” Mr Slaughter said.

“It was a incredibly distinct result. I assume Rebecca Extensive-Bailey received a handful of additional votes than Lisa Nandy, whilst Lisa is quite well-liked right here. I just imagine Keir is an definitely superb applicant.”

Describing how the nomination course of action took area in Hammersmith, he explained 150 of the constituency’s two,000 associates took aspect.

“There’s a little handout supplied to all people with data about the candidates, and everybody can place up their hand and advocate any of the candidates for up to three minutes.

“It was all incredibly civilised and good-natured. Then we go and vote, and the votes are counted and they declare the winner.”

Islington MP, Emily Thornberry, was knocked out of the race to turn into get together leader on Friday final 7 days, as she failed to get sufficient nominations from constituency Labour functions.

Go through Extra A lot more Hammersmith and Fulham information

With the the second round of the contest now total, the third and last round will see an open up ballot of all party associates to select the chief and deputy leader. This commences on February 21 and closes on April two. The end result will be announced on April four.