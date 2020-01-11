There’s a new Girl Scout cookie in town: Meet the Lemon-Ups

Loading...

It is the most beautiful time of the year!

No not this time. It’s the time when tiny sellers sell baked goods outside of grocery stores, hoping to get a new charm bracelet or party from Dave & Buster.

Hurry up, tidy up a shelf in your pantry – it’s Girl Scout Cookie season.

From Tuesday, the local troops will beat up all the classics – bingeable thin mints. Coconutty (and divisive) samoas. Decadent Tagalongs. There’s only one thing about a cookie that you can only buy between a narrow window every year, which makes it sweeter.

There is a new cookie in town

Lemon-ups join the lineup.

Not to be confused with the similarly hot lemonades, the crispy lemon-up waffles are provided with positive statements such as “I am a leader” and “I am a doer”.

It looks as if they are meant to inspire the inner scout in everyone who nibbles on them.

In addition, Little Brownie Bakers employees have committed to using clean palm oil – palm oil that is produced sustainably so as not to affect the habitat of animals and humans living between oil palm trees -.

Like everything that’s too pure and good for this world, Girl Scout Cookies are only sold for six to eight weeks until the Girl Scouts move on to other leadership activities.

However, if troops near you participate in the digital cookies platform, you can buy them in bulk before they disappear. All you have to do is invite the scouts to the site.

So take a few boxes as long as you can – there are also gluten-free options! You can even help a small business owner earn his cookie badge.