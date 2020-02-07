There’s a ‘Rocketman’ singalong to kick off the carnival, so keep me closer, little singers

It really doesn’t take much to make me sing at the best of times. I buckle it up in the car, hum at work, and damn my neighbors damnedly with 70s at 11 p.m. (I only got a noise complaint, I promise).

And sure, I know there are some places you shouldn’t sing, but it’s so tempting. Every time I stand in a clumsy elevator or cook popcorn while the lights in the cinemas go out, I’m tempted to wipe out a chorus to give it some ambience – but unfortunately you can’t do these things.

Unless it turns out that you can sing in the cinemas.

And I’m ready for it.

Clear the damn stage, I’m broke for it

Okay, you can only sing in theaters sometimes, but you can DEFINITELY sing at Rocketman’s special Mardi Gras singalong show, only on February 28th in Bondi.

That’s right, it’s not just a designated singalong (nobody can silence you, it’s a dream), it’s all pieces from the great repertoire of the one and only Elton John, It’s all about celebrating Carnival, so grab your biggest fancy sunglasses and get ready to get rid of a few blasts.

We are talking about Tiny Dancer. Bye, yellow cobbled street. Crocodile Rock. Saturday night is fine for the fight. Bennie and the Jets. The list goes on and on and frankly I’m taking a break to prepare for the evening.

Imagine singing so hard that your leg becomes OOP

Seriously, if you roar with a bunch of strangers on a screen, it’s best to wear electric shoes and a mohair suit, because tickets are only $ 25 or $ 20 if you’re a member of the Amex Card.

Rocketboy will also have a stack of pizzas (frankly, you have to run into the subject here) and a few bumps to keep you so fresh that you won’t feel ashamed when you try to play the stoppers high notes on Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. We’ve all been through that.

Grab tix here, because it will be a long, long time before Touchdown brings us down for another singalong.

Image:

rocket Man