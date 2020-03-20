There’s Talk About A Potential Bardot Reunion & Now I am Crying

There are whispers in the wind about a probable Bardot reunion, and if these whispers are fraudulent, I’ll be blowing a gale.

According to The Daily Telegraph, The Morning Present attained out to all previous members – Sophie Monk, Belinda Chapple, Tiffani Wood, Sally Polihronas, Katie Underwood and Chantelle Barry – about most likely showing up on the display, with all people agreeing to the gig aside from Sophie

“All 5 acquiring jointly is a very low likelihood in my view,” Belinda allegedly told the publication. “Given the way the band was dissolved, I doubt that Sophie would be ready to face the girls – and undoubtedly not on tv.”

If that quotation is legit, which is spicy as fuck, but I hugely doubt a former band member would say Sophie would not be ready “to experience the girls”. Deceased.

So, with this in intellect, it may be value having all of this gossip pertaining to a Bardot reunion with a grain of salt. That remaining stated, we also deserve to revel in even the slightest hope that our favorite girl group could ~ perhaps ~ reunite again… specifically as we confront limitless boredom and monotony in self-isolation.

For now, let’s relive the wonderful masterpiece that was Bardot’s “Poison” audio online video and stream their iconic discography, which is now available to stream on Spotify:

Picture:

Getty Images / Tim Roney