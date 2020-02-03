These 15 new crossovers and SUVs will become classics in 20 years

We would definitely recommend buying a modern crossover or SUV if you are looking for a top class family car. This is due to the clear fact that the manufacturers of these vehicles place priority on the safety features as well as on the installation space. This allowed these types of vehicles to thrive enormously on the primary market, which is why we would take these facts seriously. The 2020 release years also offer some really interesting options.

The overall quality of the many SUVs and crossovers available in this version suggests that many of them will later become classics. We’ll be discussing 15 of these in this article, which frankly deserve a lot of praise for being so amazing. It would be wise to consider these in the near future as there is a high possibility that they will later become more expensive in value.

Now let’s start!

15 2020 Honda CR-V

via millennium honda

The 2020 Honda CR-V will surely be a classic as this car was built for a long time. It’s pretty clear that buyers are looking for him because of his strong performance and immense reliability. This is the best example of what an SUV should look like.

14 2020 Subaru Forester

by car and driver

With this brand new level of security, the 2020 Subaru Forester is absolutely worth an investment. There is no question that this manufacturer has always handled this series solidly, but this particular version seems to take it to a whole new level. We would recommend it to those who have families.

13 2020 Ford Explorer

by car and driver

The 2020 Ford Explorer is definitely a great car to buy today as it is not only strong but also extremely reliable. It is obvious that the handling is also very solid so that it can drive off-road without any problems. As a result, it can be assumed that it will be a classic in the future.

12 2020 Chevrolet Suburban

about the ride

The 2020 Chevrolet Suburban is definitely a very large car that is very helpful for its performance. It is able to do the most difficult tasks because it is immensely powerful. We are convinced that it has all the tools to later become a classic. So definitely buy one.

11 2020 Porsche Cayenne

via pinterest

The Porsche Cayenne 2020 is definitely the type of car that people would like to have. This is because it is not only very reliable, but also offers a high level of luxury. You can see this from how great the interior looks. But even if it looks good, it is immensely strong.

10 2020 Mazda CX-9

by car and driver

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 has definitely gotten a lot of attention since it entered the primary market. This should come as no surprise to anyone because this series has done a very good job building solid cars. We would definitely recommend this model, especially since it is equipped with a completely new performance level.

9 2020 Audi Q7

by car and driver

The Audi Q7 2020 will surely be a classic later, as it offers a lot of class and reliability. The manufacturer honestly deserves praise for building such a cool looking car while maintaining a strong sense of protection. It’s honestly perfect.

8 2020 Jeep Wrangler

by car and driver

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler definitely does a great job of following the legacy of its legendary series. This is due to the fact that it is a perfect off-road vehicle as it is equipped with fantastic handling that is suitable for any adventure. We are sure that this is the best we can get from them, so we would seriously buy it.

7 2020 Kia Soul

by car and driver

The 2020 Kia Soul will be an absolute bestseller this year because of its high level of security. To make things even better, there is no question that its overall structure is immensely strong. With that in mind, there is no reason not to buy one of these sick trips.

6 2020 Nissan kicks

by car and driver

The 2020 Nissan Kicks is a great model because it not only performs well but is also very affordable. This is what makes this model thrive enormously. There is no question that it is a very family-friendly car with first-class safety features. We would therefore seriously take it into your collection.

5 2020 BMW X1

by car and driver

The 2020 BMW X1 definitely has many features that make it a car to buy. It is important to note that this luxury SUV not only looks very nice, but also has an immensely high level of the overall class. It would be fantastic if you could include one in your garage, even if it was a bit expensive.

4 2020 Volvo XC40

by car and driver

The 2020 Volvo XC40 definitely has all the tools to be a top vehicle this year. This is due to the fact that the manufacturer has clearly built it with an immensely high level of care. For a luxury car, it is also very powerful, so it is obvious that it can do any task with ease.

3 2020 Toyota RAV4

by car and driver

The 2020 Toyota RAV4 is the type of car we enthusiasts cannot get enough of. This vehicle lives from its high reliability. It is definitely a car that will last for a long time, so we would add it to your collection as soon as possible.

2 2020 Lincoln Navigator

by car and driver

The 2020 Lincoln Navigator is a vehicle that is sure to offer a very high level of class. This will absolutely help attract buyers as it looks fantastic and runs very smoothly at the same time. It is honestly a good chance to become a top class classic in the future. So it would be advisable to take it in hand now.

1 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

by car and driver

At the end of this list, let’s look at the Volkswagen Tiguan 2020. It is important to note that this car was built with an immensely high performance, so you can absolutely trust it. Handling is also difficult to beat, so today it can certainly be considered one of the best cars ever.

