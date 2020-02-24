these-2-stars-just-introduced-they-are-leaving-‘riverdale’

Riverdale is dropping two of it’s stars at the close of the latest year!

Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols have the two introduced they are exiting the hit CW series.

“I’m unbelievably grateful for the friendships I have made on Riverdale, and I will skip looking at everyone on a everyday basis,” Skeet told TVLine. “I’m happy to have been aspect of this sort of a gifted group of people today, in front of the digital camera and driving. But I’ve determined that it’s time for me to shift on to discover other artistic opportunities.”

“I had an remarkable time bringing Hermione Lodge to daily life and performing with my remarkable forged, who grew to become family,” Marisol stated to TVLine. “We had so lots of wonderful instances collectively during the maximum of highs and the most affordable of lows. We really do have the finest followers ever. I am on the lookout forward to the upcoming chapter and am thrilled about the future.”

Skeet of program played FP Jones, Jughead’s dad, when Marisol performed Veronica’s mom Hermoine Lodge. No word nevertheless on how their exits will be published into the display.