These 6 sophisticated DC pizzerias are the perfect dates

Sometimes dating means dressing up, eating a steak, not talking about sports at dinner – the job. Another time it means not putting on pants and not ordering pizza.

Think of this listening as the perfect middle ground between the two: the best pizza spots around DC that double as great date spots. You have just the right ambience to maintain a romantic atmosphere without overdoing it, and regardless of how good the date is, you will still get pizza.

Our inspiration for this list? The recent opening of New York’s iconic favorite Emmy Squared in the former Kyirisan room in Shaw. It’s a place our editors previously praised as unremarkable as they ate the best burger in New York City as well as a chicken sandwich.

“I love the museums and cultural institutions that make up so much of the city’s structure,” Emily Hyland, co-owner of Emmy Squared, told InsideHook. “We really want to be part of the DC community and we already have our feelers to expand our brand in the city.”

Emmy Squared Pizza

Shaw

Shortly: Detroit-style pizza means thick, square slices that won’t disappoint with this recent NYC transplant. Those who have already visited one of the locations in New York can look forward to an exclusive DC menu with half-pizza, wings, chopped cheese waffles and burgers, which is available until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Emily’s order suggestion: “Share everything: take the sprout salad or the hot chicken wedge, the colony pizza and the burger. But don’t miss the margarita pizza and spicy chicken sandwich on your next visit! Or the wings! The EC Shaw Pizza and Wings are also exclusive to the DC location. “

Come here if: You have heard the hype and can now test it yourself.

Timber Pizza Company

Petworth

Shortly: Timber has a casual atmosphere with communal tables and local beer makers – the perfect place to pick me up with a pizza in the middle of the week. Come here for unique toppings that can actually make you feel healthy while eating pizza.

Order this: At Timber you can order your pizza “half and half” so that you and your date should benefit from it. Try one of the green pizzas, like the Green Monster with pesto, fresh mozzarella, feta, zucchini and kale.

Come here if: Your date usually demands salads and you usually ask pizza.

General purpose Pizzeria

Several locations

Shortly: The Italian-American restaurant specializes in pizzas inspired by both Rome and New Jersey, where chef Mike Friedman spent his childhood. Also expect heavy, pasty crusts and delicious garlic knots Ingredients from chili honey to Nduja sausage and pickled jalapenos. Check their original location in Shaw or the more recent excavations in Navy Yard.

Order this: Start with garlic knots and the baked eggplant parm. Save half of your pizza for later.

Come here if: You are really hungry and want plenty of choices.

Comet Ping Pong table

Chevy Chase

Shortly: As the name suggests, you can even play table tennis here. You can also get a really tasty pizza. Oh, and you can watch a show too. It’s the perfectly bizarre date night spot that happened to be involved in one of DC’s strangest conspiracy theory scandals, and that really says something.

Order this: Comet’s pizzas are single-serve, so you and your date can each order your own. Start with a few hot comet wings or wood-roasted spaghetti squash.

Come here if: Your date is a bit hipster.

Stellina pizzeria

Union market

Shortly: Stellina was founded by longtime friends Antonio Matarazzo and chef Matteo Venini. The bright pizzeria with counter service offers neo-Neapolitan pies, which are enhanced by a highly hydrated dough and a 48-hour fermentation. The menu also alludes to street food on the southern Italian coast with a selection of fried seafood and vegetables, which are served in paper bags called Cuoppo.

Order this: One or two cuoppos to share, followed by their unique Cacio & Pepe pizza.

Come here if: You want to try something different.

Pizzeria Paradiso

Georgetown

Shortly: Pizzeria Paradiso is something of a DC institution. At the head of pizza legend Ruth Gresser, a number of sister spots in the DMV area have joined the original Dupont Circle location. Our favorite must be Georgetown – mostly because of the neighboring game room. In addition to classic arcade games, there is also a shuffleboard, 60 cans and eight rotating taps for exceptional craft beer.

Order this: You can’t go wrong with a classic Quattro Formaggi or opt for something other than the bottarga with chopped garlic, parsley, grana padano, an egg and bottarga (salted, smoked fries).

Come here if: You want the date to come after dinner.