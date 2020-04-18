These 9 year old boys planning a Harlem Grove Trotter’s routine felt surprised by the stars themselves when their talent show was canceled

A group of 9-year-old boys from New Jersey planned a routine inspired by Harlem Grove Trotter’s for a school talent show. The show was canceled due to well-ordered home and social distance guidelines, but the boys eventually received a surprise zoom visit from two members of the team.

According to CBS Philadelphia, Max Gorman and his group of friends have practiced their tricks for two months before the talent show at Elizabeth Haddon Elementary School was canceled. “I really couldn’t do anything related to this and I couldn’t do my own tricks for others,” said 9-year-old Max Gorman.

The boys were disappointed, so their parents decided to gather a group named “Riji Bucket” at the video conference. Max’s mother, Katie Gorman, told CBS Philadelphia that she didn’t want to waste her talent.

“We have time to contact the Globetrotter. They couldn’t do that, so we thought we’d just run the kids through Zoom. Gorman said.

The boys started a video conference on Thursday with the Zoom app around 9:30 am. They all started a basketball routine – by 9:45 am, Hammer Harrison and Harlem Globetrotters Cheese Chisholm participated in the zoom.

Two Harlem Globetrotters, shown in the two boxes below, surprised a group of nine and answered questions.

Harrison and Chisholm showed off their tricks and saw the boy do the same. Then the children had to ask the star about being part of the Globetrotter. “How many years of training did you need to learn the most difficult tricks?” Max asked.

“One of my biggest tricks was to actually break the world record with the longest underhanded shot that was more than 84 feet away from the basket,” Harrison said.

“My favorite trick is here,” Chisham said, rolling the ball with his fingers. “Why it’s my favorite trick? Because it’s a universal language. We travel to the world, Spain and Italy. And we don’t have to speak that language, When you spin the ball, we speak the same language. ”

These boys may be stuck in the house, but they still need to see each other, and a couple of Harlem Grove Trotter Stars.

“Between my parents and me, it’s really heartwarming since then and I call it Quarantine Silver Living,” Gorman said.

