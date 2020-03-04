Wednesday, March 4, 2020
These aerial photos show the scope of destruction from the tornado that hit Nashville and Tennessee

Jermaine Hoffman
Aerial photos from Nashville and Putnam County of 2020 tornado damage

Houses were damaged after a tornado touched down in Putnam County, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Larry McCormack / The Tennessean

An aerial view of the Nashville skyline after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Home show the damage after a tornado touched down in Putnam County, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Larry McCormack / The Tennessean

An aerial view of John C. Tune Airport after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Home show the damage after a tornado touched down in Putnam County, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Larry McCormack / The Tennessean

Utility crews work to restore power after a tornado touched down in Putnam County, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Larry McCormack / The Tennessean

Homes show the damage after a tornado touched down in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Larry McCormack / The Tennessean

Warehouses were torn apart by the wind after a tornado touched down in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Larry McCormack / The Tennessean

Homes show the damage after a tornado touched down in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Larry McCormack / The Tennessean

Warehouses were torn apart by the wind after a tornado touched down in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Larry McCormack / The Tennessean

An aerial view of Donelson Christian Academy after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

An aerial view of East End United Methodist Church after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Home show the damage after a tornado touched down in Putnam County, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Larry McCormack / The Tennessean

Homes show the damage after a tornado touched down in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Larry McCormack / The Tennessean

Home show the damage after a tornado touched down in Putnam County, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Larry McCormack / The Tennessean

Homes show the damage after a tornado touched down in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Larry McCormack / The Tennessean

Homes show the damage after a tornado touched down in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Larry McCormack / The Tennessean

Warehouses were torn apart by the wind after a tornado touched down in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Larry McCormack / The Tennessean

West Wilson Middle School was damaged after a tornado touched down in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Larry McCormack / The Tennessean

An aerial view of the Elizabeth Park neighborhood near D.B. Todd Blvd. after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

An aerial view of a Hermitage neighborhood after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

An aerial view of Mt. Juliet after a tornado ripped through Middle Tennessee Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

An aerial view of Department of Human Services offices along 2nd Ave. N. after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

An aerial view of a Hermitage neighborhood after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

An aerial view of the Elizabeth Park neighborhood near D.B. Todd Blvd. after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

An aerial view of East Nashville after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

An aerial view of East Nashville after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

An aerial view of the Stanford Estates neighborhood near Donelson Christian Academy after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

An aerial view of a Hermitage neighborhood after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

An aerial view of John C. Tune Airport after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

An aerial view of the Stanford Estates neighborhood near Donelson Christian Academy after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

An aerial view of East Nashville near the 5 Points area after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

An aerial view of the old Tennessee State Prison after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

An aerial view of a Hermitage neighborhood after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

An aerial view of the Stanford Estates neighborhood near Donelson Christian Academy after a tornado ripped through the city Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

    From downtown Nashville all the way to the Cookeville area in Putnam County, the devastating damage from the tornado that swept across Middle Tennessee is being felt.

    Homes and businesses were destroyed, powerlines snapped and trees uprooted. As the sun rose on Tuesday, the scope of the destruction was just being realized.

    These photos taken from high above the ground put into perspective how terrible of a disaster this was, and how far it reached across the state.

    Here’s the latest on what is going on across Tennessee as the state recovers:

    LATEST TORNADO UPDATES: Rescue efforts continue in Putnam Co., more than a dozen remain missing

    PUTNAM COUNTY: Officials ID 18 tornado victims killed in Putnam, some as young as three years old

    VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Nashville mayor, nonprofit calling for volunteers to help tornado recovery efforts

    BY THE NUMBERS: Tennessee hit by deadly tornado before dawn Tuesday

    ► Get breaking news alerts:  Download the free Tennessean app for the latest storm updates.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/local/2020/03/04/aerial-photos-show-tornado-damage-nashville-tennessee/4953008002/

