“These are all ghost buses now”

Taking public transportation in what used to be the morning peak is now a journey into a strange world

Just before nine in the morning on weekdays, I take a 123 bus from the outskirts of Marino to Dublin city center. It’s the first time I’ve been on a bus in over a month. Dublin Bus still operates what they call “Saturday Plus Service”, which means they run on Saturdays with additional buses early in the morning for essential workers.

It’s very strange. The screen between the bus driver and the passengers is lifted and a sheet of plastic is stuck through the holes in the center. Yellow signs indicate all seats on which passengers should not sit. Six people can sit on the ground floor.

There is another person on the bus when I enter and two others – one with a face mask – board between Marino and the ride to Dame Street in the city center. The bus emits a kind of “just new” smell, probably because each bus is cleaned intensively at least twice a day now, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The strangest place is currently outside of UCD because normally you have 30 or 40 people at this stop waiting to go to the city center

It is a very sunny morning and the sun is shining along the canal when we cross it at Ballybough. There are a few vehicles on the road as the bus slides without stopping at Summerhill. As we move from the suburbs to the city center, the sporadic view of people walking for their daily exercise is replaced by people walking more voluntarily, as if they were commuting to work. A man and boy are jogging in the middle of O’Connell Street. Some people who are lost and lost carry sleeping bags. Two Deliveroo cyclists rest at the base of the Grattan statue in front of Trinity College. There was a moment, on Dame Street after my landing, when the street was completely empty of cars and people and I heard birds.

“It’s strange there,” says Mick Kelly, who has been driving for Dublin Bus for 25 years and has driven bus 84. “There’s no one outside. There is no traffic around you. It looks like this movie 28 days later. “

I meet Kelly and another pilot named Sean O’Reilly at 7:45 a.m. on Jones’s Road, next to Croke Park. Bus drivers, such as medical workers, caregivers, shop workers and warehouse workers, are on the front line, keeping a semblance of normalcy for people who are locked out. In London, 12 bus workers died from the coronavirus. Fortunately, there have been no such reports in Dublin, although the Dublin Bus press office says that for patient confidentiality, it will not disclose the number of Covid-19 cases “if any” among their drivers.

Mick Kelly and Shaun O’Reilly now operate a shuttle service for healthcare workers. Photography: Dara Mac Dónaill

Kelly and O’Reilly, who typically drive 39 from Ongar, an outer suburb of west Dublin, to UCD to the south, are also drivers of Dublin Bus tours. They dried up, says Kelly, as soon as the pandemic hit the headlines, long before the closure. They were seconded to another concert driving a shuttle for Mater Hospital employees to and from GAA donated parking spaces at Croke Park. This service operates from 6.30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dublin Bus also offers other things. It also provides a driver to help the Daughters of Charity on Henrietta Street in the city center deliver meals on wheels to the elderly.

O’Reilly wants to make sure that we are both distant from each other for the purpose of social distancing. “I’m getting away from Sean socially anyway,” says Kelly.

“Don’t be like that!” said O’Reilly. “I just offered you a snack bar.”

Kelly and O’Reilly love their work. O’Reilly used to be chef and Kelly used to be a bartender. O’Reilly later said, “I don’t think I could go back. . . “

“Were you going to say” work “?” said Kelly.

There are Garda checkpoints where guards get on the bus and check upstairs and downstairs to check where passengers are going and what their belongings are

How is it going on the roads right now? “It’s strange because we’re so used to congestion,” says O’Reilly. “39 is one of the busiest fleets. . . So usually you have a full bus coming into town, then it’s empty by Bachelors Walk and it’s full again by Nassau Street. But it reminds me of working on Stephen’s Day or Good Friday when no one is working. The strangest place is currently outside the UCD, as you would normally have 30 or 40 people at this stop while waiting to go downtown. “

Who is still traveling? “There are obviously health workers, but there are also people who work in the service industries, in stores,” says Kelly. “There are two factors that take my bus every morning. You get to know the customers well. When you are driving the bus, you often go, “Pat is not there, where is Pat?”. The main group that has disappeared is the elderly. They would go out and take the bus at 10 a.m. and go shopping – I think it was a social thing – the same people every day at the same time. They all left. “

Are there people who travel who shouldn’t travel? “There are one or two you wonder” Where are they going? Explains Kelly. “But not a lot.”

“Sometimes you get the strange teenager,” says O’Reilly. “I think there is a lot of social pressure on people to behave. And there are Garda checkpoints where the guards get on the bus and check upstairs and downstairs to check where the passengers are going and what their activity is. “

The number of seats has been reduced to 16, to allow for social distancing. Photography: Nick Bradshaw

“People are very good at social distancing,” says Kelly. “From time to time you may have to say,” Please do not sit on a seat with a yellow label. “Sometimes they ask,” Can we sit together if we are from the same house? “And I say,” You probably shouldn’t, because it will interfere with the seat model. ” . . Most people agree with this. “

There is a little less discussion with customers when they board, he says. People are less likely to speak and drivers also have screens to protect themselves. The screens were originally introduced during a heroin epidemic in the 1990s, he said, when a number of drivers were robbed. So far, it has resisted the use of the screen. “I felt it created a kind of division. . . I felt surrounded. But I feel comfortable now and I could continue. . . I think when all is done, we will all have things that we will do differently. What is considered a personal space will become larger. I think that making contact for certain people will no longer be a thing. “He laughs.” And the one I don’t get anyway is the hugs. “

Did they travel on a completely empty bus? “Not completely empty but its first cousin,” says Kelly. “I drove a bus from Newcastle [south of Dublin] to Blackrock and only carried three people. When we were busy all the time, we left: “God, give me a break!” But it’s too much. “

When we talk to each other over lunch, it’s like being in Shawshank Redemption

“You sometimes forget,” says O’Reilly. “Sometimes you stop at busy stops even if there is no one there. You stop because it is in your nature. “

Are they missing traffic? “When we’re in traffic, we’re at work,” says O’Reilly. “We are not on the road to work like everyone else.”

“I don’t miss it, but I really notice it’s not there,” says Kelly. “There is no traffic to slow you down. So there is extra time on each side at the terminus, which prolongs the day a little.”

Even break times are strange now, says O’Reilly. “Our canteen is behind Clerys and it’s strange in itself. There is a social distancing, so the table which generally seats four people can only accommodate two people and there is a screen in the middle of the table. talking over lunch is like being in Shawshank Redemption. You miss things like someone who kicks you when he makes a joke. “

Mick Kelly: “I don’t miss the traffic, but I really notice that he is not there.” Photography: Dara Mac Dónaill

He is led to walk for lunch in small corners of the city that he has never seen before. “I was going through it last week while singing this song [Ghost Town by the Specials]. . . “This city turns into a ghost town.” It’s very strange not to see the stores open. “

Are there still a lot of people around? “There are homeless people in town and a lot of people walk because people live there too. But there is not much to hang around because the gardaí make people move. . . And there are all the seagulls. “

“Seagulls wonder where their larva is,” says Kelly.

The shuttle service is not very busy this morning as it is a sunny day and people choose to walk. There are two or three hospital staff on each bus. A nurse sees my dictaphone when she gets on board and says, “The drivers are very good. They gave us crisps and cookies last week. “

They gave gifts to hospital staff, said chief inspector Tony Cavanagh. “Last week, we had Easter eggs.”

Kelly and O’Reilly talk about how their families stay busy. Kelly’s wife is a nurse. O’Reilly’s seven-year-old girl had “her first crisis, God love, a few nights ago. “I’m sick of this coronavirus story!” So I took her on a cycle to make her lose her mind. “

Kelly tells us about an old RTÉ radio documentary he listened to in which a driver talks about the bus early in the morning in the city.

“The first bus in the morning, it used to be called the ghost bus,” says O’Reilly.

They all look like ghost buses now, I say. Kelly laughs. “They’re all ghost buses now.”