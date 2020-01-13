These are certainly some Oscar nominees, but ...

Loading...

I will never be over Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o or a female director. Let’s say that straight away. Let me now say that it is fascinating that both Jojo Rabbit and Little Women appeared to be self-directed pictures since both films received six nominations, but none for either director. Really cinematic technological achievements always impress.

The Oscar nominations came out this morning, and it felt like the academy was going to pat on the back to do the bare essentials and to reward films that are generally controversial, and films that are popular in many ways mean omitting that a film like us can have a higher Rotten Tomatoes Score than some nominated films, and yet nothing? No recognition? All right.

I have a very strong opinion on the nominees for this year, mainly because two Best Picture nominees advocate that women are stronger when they don’t speak (when they look at you, The Irishman and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood ), but the main problem with this year’s nomination list is that nothing has changed. There are amazing women and colorful people who make films and work hard to bring new stories into play, and we are … what? Are you focusing on old Hollywood nostalgia and a non-superhero superhero film? Big. So inspiring for young filmmakers.

The nominations were a bit everywhere. Some exciting decisions and then the predictable category of directors (with the exception of Bong Joon-ho, because who doesn’t love Bong Joon-ho ???) was all a mixture of anger and confusion. So … is it a surprise that Twitter is really a disaster for anyone screaming about things?

No Oscar nomination for @JLo?! pic.twitter.com/yY8ZDC8XJT

– Alexis Tirado (@AlexisTT), January 13, 2020

South Korea. History finally made. #Oscars

– Justin Chang (@JustinCChang), January 13, 2020

the oscars are so diverse this year that they have twice nominated scarlett johansson

– théa ❦ (@freyasolo) January 13, 2020

* Rami Malek puts false teeth and lip synchronization on Queen *

Academy: Great! Here is your Oscar!

* Taron Egerton actually sings and plays Elton John’s music in a heartfelt biopic *

Academy: New phone, who dis

– Matt Goldberg (@MattGoldberg), January 13, 2020

I really believe that the non-nomination is rooted in racism and sexism in terms of the types of performances that the Oscar winners consider commendable

– E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung), January 13, 2020

The Oscars said they have all of the complaints of society.

We nominate every white person we got. Sharp white, old white, cream white, eggshell, man white, some white women and a POC to keep up the glow

The Oscars will never fairly reward black art. #OscarNoms #OscarsSoWhite

– George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson), January 13, 2020

not a single director nominated. again. #Oscars # Oscars2020 https://t.co/6HoX949UTL

– amna (@IAmAmnaNawaz) January 13, 2020

To be honest, I only really care that Jojo Rabbit sweeps and Florence Pugh wins. Also give Parasite the win for the best picture. I have spoken.

