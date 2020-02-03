These are high paying jobs in Ontario – even while you exercise

It is becoming increasingly difficult for Canadians to make a living. According to a Statistics Canada report published in September 2019, more and more workers have low-paying jobs. In fact, “between 1998 and 2018 the share of workers with minimum wages increased from 5.2% to 10.4%, with most of this growth occurring between 2017 and 2018.”

Crafting is at least part of the solution and offers careers that combine high demand and high pay, says Shaun Thorsen, CEO of Skills Canada. “I still think people didn’t pay as well,” he says. But that’s just not true. Some skilled artisans can easily earn more than $ 100,000 a year, especially if they take overtime jobs.

“Of course it is different across the country,” says Thorsen. “It depends on education, job and region. The dollar is better in some parts of the country than in others. “In general, an amazing amount of money has to be spent working“ on the tools, ”as the traders say.

Here five people who work in high paying jobs talk about job satisfaction, challenges and money.

Mechanic lifting devices

Average Ontario salary: $ 81,413

“I’ve been with the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) for about 10 years. I started out as a mechanic, repairing and editing escalators in the entire subway system. Now I am a trainer and working method writer for the area of ​​lifting devices. I am involved in the implementation of the training program for the approximately 30 trainees in this area (department).

Once a lifter mechanic completes their training, they earn almost $ 40 an hour ($ 78,000 a year). But some people can make more than $ 100,000 a year.

And this trade seems to be safe from recession. Machines always need someone to service them. We have been commissioned by the technical standards and safety authority, especially for lifting devices, so that every escalator, elevator, dumbwaiter and freight elevator must meet a certain reliability point or is not in operation. So this work will always be there and it will always be a decent, paid job, since nobody else can work on this equipment.

You definitely have to be passionate about craft. And you have to think about the people that appear behind you. But as soon as we as Canadians lose this knowledge, it’s gone. There is already a trading bottleneck, but someone has to do this (these jobs) or these machines are not running. And there is also the point of view of disability. At TTC, we have a duty to move people regardless of their ability. “- Nathan Verseghy

Millwright

Average salary in Ontario: $ 58,500

“When I was in high school, I had no idea what it meant to be a mill builder. I actually went to the provincial robotics competition. But it is a competition for all industries and technologies, so there is welding, electrical engineering, mill building and cooking – anything you can imagine. While doing robotics there I went around, saw mill building and thought it was really cool. At the time I was arguing between university and craft, and after high school I decided to give it a try.

There are so many different types of mill builders, but they basically maintain and repair industrial plants. I work in a water treatment plant, so not in the wastewater, but take water from the river (and transform it) into drinking water for the city. But there are so many different industries that you can get involved in, every manufacturing facility, every manufacturing facility.

An advantage of working in the craft, especially in my job, is that I get a three-day weekend. As a mill builder, you don’t really get that with every job – I did a few overtime hours for my last job – but there are jobs that offer you a good work-life balance. And then a good wage. If you’re just starting out, you may earn $ 60,000. And it is possible to earn more than $ 100,000. I know people who work in the oil and gas industry and do a lot of overtime and earn almost $ 150,000. “- Deanna Reynolds

Steamfitter-Pipefitter

Average salary in Ontario: $ 70,200

“I started in the sanitary area. I used it for five years, then switched to steam fitting pipefitting, which I’ve been doing for five years. Now I work on the industrial side, i.e. in the mills and refineries and in the nuclear power plant. And I love my job. You can build things, use your mind, create things with your hands. I love that most. And every day is different – maybe in one day you no longer have to work on steam pipes, but on the wastewater treatment pipes.

I always wanted to do something in the craft, but back then it wasn’t about how much money it paid – it was the fact that it paid. But the payment is decent. If you’re just starting out, you’re likely to make $ 40,000 gross annually. By the time you are Red Seal (certified by the Red Seal Interprovincial Standards Program, a national group of trade qualifications), and depending on which part of Canada you live in, you will be between $ 80,000 and $ 100,000. Dollars average. If you now fail frequently (if a plant or factory is shut down due to scheduled maintenance or upgrades), or if you are in a job that has a lot of overtime, you could end up earning $ 300,000 a year, depending on where you are in the seniority structure. So can you make money? You can be sure. If there is work, you can make a nice living. “- Justin McGrath

industrial electrician

Average Ontario salary: $ 62,400

“I am an electrical apprentice. If you are a first year apprentice, you may earn around $ 30,000 a year. After doing this for a while, you will step up, so you will get more in your second year $ 3 an hour. Right now I am a third year and earn $ 20 an hour ($ 41,600). Once you have your 10,000 hours this is a fixed wage. You may earn $ 40 an hour ( $ 83,200).

It was only in the middle of summer after 12th grade that I decided what I wanted to do. It was tough in my first year (at the business school), but after that I just kept going and excelling in my second year. I’m building right now. We’re getting messed up, so one day it could be a simple wiring job in a house or shop, or I’ll do major industrial work on other days. At some point I would like to dedicate myself to automation. “- Robbie McMahon

Heavy duty equipment technician

Average salary in Ontario: $ 54,600

“My father and grandfather are both mechanics, so I grew up knowing I wanted to do that too. For a while I worked in a coal mine in the north. If you’re just starting out, your salary is likely to be around $ 50,000 or $ 60,000. For someone who’s been doing it for a long time, it depends on the job – maybe $ 70,000. It’s around $ 120,000 in the north. Now I’m teaching (at a business school). If you are a mechanic, your salary is better than teaching! But I want to do both. “- Jack Dupuis