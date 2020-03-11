These are the 10 best-selling smartphones in the world – Up News Info

These are the 10 best-selling smartphones in the world – Up News InfoHome technology These are the 10 best-selling smartphones in the world

These are the 10 best-selling smartphones in the world

Research firm Counterpoint recently announced its top-selling list of smartphones 2019. These are the best-selling smartphones worldwide. The list reveals Europeans love of Samsung phones and Americans love of Apple iPhones. Oppo and Vivo phones are the best sellers in China. Realme also made its entry into the top 5 with Realme C2 at & # 39; The rest of APAC & # 39 ;, driven largely by strong growth in India and Southeast Asia. But ask yourself, what were the most popular smartphone models sold globally according to Counterpoint? Read on to discover all the names …

Apple iPhone XR

Apple’s first affordable flagship smartphone, the iPhone XR, tops the list. The smartphone sold worldwide and was the only model to record double-digit market share in any region. Also in India, the drop in Apple iPhone XR prices announced in April 2019 played a pivotal role in boosting company sales.

Apple iPhone 11

Here’s another iPhone that looks set to improve sales figures for the iPhone XR, iPhone 11. Cheapest iPhone in Apple’s 2019 2019 lineup, iPhone 11 is the second-best selling smartphone of 2019. The feat is especially notable for an iPhone launching in September 2019 Apple iPhone 11 is among the top 5 best-selling smartphones in the United States and Europe.

Samsung Galaxy A50

At number 3 on the list is the Samsung Galaxy A50. The mid-range Samsung smartphone is the best-selling phone in Europe and is in the top 5 in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and the rest of the Apac region.

Samsung Galaxy A10

At number 4 there is another Samsung phone, Galaxy A10. The Samsung phone is the best-selling smartphone in Latin America (LATAM) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). It is also among the top 5 best-selling phones in Europe and the rest of the APAC region.

Oppo a5

Oppo A5 is the fifth best-selling smartphone in the world, according to the list. Oppo’s budget smartphone is the best selling smartphone in China.

Apple iPhone 8

At number 6 is another Apple iPhone, the iPhone 8. The latest smartphone to be bought with the Home button, the iPhone 8, remains one of the best-selling phones in the United States. It ranks # 3 among the top 5 best-selling phones in the United States, after the iPhone XR and iPhone 11, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A20

The seventh best-selling phone in the world is the Samsung Galaxy A20. The smartphone is among the top 5 best-selling phones in Latin America (LATAM) or the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

The eighth best-selling smartphone in the world is the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. The smartphone is proof of the success of Apple’s 2019 iPhone shaping. Launched in September 2019, alongside the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone is Apple’s most expensive model of the year.

Apple iPhone 7

Ninth place also goes for an iPhone, iPhone 7. Launched in September 2016, iPhone 7 is Apple’s oldest device on the list.

Apple iPhone XS Max

At number 10 on the Counterpoint list is an iPhone, iPhone XS Max. Apple’s iPhone XS Max is the company’s most premium device in the line of 2018. It remains the fifth most loved iPhone in the United States, according to the report.

