These are the banks and lenders currently accepting applications for the SBA Paycheck Protection Program loan.

This article will be updated regularly, so please check for updates.

The Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loan was launched on Friday, April 3rd.

Banks and lenders were urged to implement system and application processes before the deadline, and received only additional guidelines on how to actually issue and process loans the night before the program began. Also, early on Friday, the day of launch, only Bank of America, the leading bank, was able to start accepting applications on the portal.

Since then, several banks and other lenders have begun accepting applications. You can also find local lenders using SBA resources. The locations where you can apply now are:

Bank

American Bank It was the first major bank to launch the portal around 9 am on Friday. Applicants can apply for a PPP loan on the BofA site.

JP Morgan Chase It also continued around noon on Friday, opening the application for small businesses after first telling them on Friday that the bank would not accept them. The website of the bank accepting the application is currently down for improvement at noon on Monday, but you can apply here.

Wells Fargo Started accepting applications from that pool since it had accepted the “Pledge of Interest” for PPP loans until April 5 [according to the site, at this time banks have accepted any further representations of interest] Is not]. Wells Fargo states on the site that “we will provide updates in the coming days.”

Sunrise Banks Currently, the site is accepting applications for PPP loans. You can apply here.

Silicon Valley Bank, Or SVB is participating in the SBA PPP Loan Program and will begin accepting applications on Monday afternoon, April 6th.

Regional banks

Ameris Bank Currently, the site is accepting applications for PPP loans. Banks serve Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, and have mortgage-only locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Tennessee.

PNC Bank According to the site, it is currently accepting PPP loan applications from applicants with an existing business deposit or loan relationship with PNC. You can apply here.

Atlantic Capital BankIs based in Atlanta and is currently accepting applications from existing customers. Applicants who are current clients and fill out the information request should receive an email about the application.

Celtic bankIs based in Salt Lake City and accepts PPP loan applications on its site.

FirstBank We accept applications for PPP loans. According to the site, you can work with your FirstBank bunker or branch to apply along with the required documents.

Peapak Gladstone Bank Accepting applications from current clients. Visit the site for more information and applications.

First federal bank We are accepting applications from existing business customers. You can apply here.

First Home BankIs based in Tampa and is currently suspending acceptance of PPP loan applications. However, if you resume accepting applications, we will provide a contact form on the site.

Blue ridge bankHas launched a PPP loan application process based in Virginia. If you have an account at Blue Ridge, you can apply here.

Midwest Bank Center We are currently accepting applications for PPP loans. You can apply from your relationship manager or local branch, or you can apply from the bank’s site and email the application as directed.

US Bank Is currently accepting applications for PPP loans from those who complete the contact form on the site. Banks now start by sending email to US bank customers. Banks will accept applicants for clients other than US banks, but it is recommended that applicants use a bank with which they are already involved.

West Town Bank & Trust Is currently accepting a pre-application form for a PPP loan. Once your application has been accepted, you will receive an email.

Univest Bank and Trust Co., Ltd.Is headquartered in Pennsylvania and is currently accepting applications only from current customers of Univest.

Old nationalExisting clients with active accounts or loans prior to March 31 can apply for PPP loans now. Applicants can also apply by contacting their existing Old National Commercial Loan Officer.

Pinnacle Bank We are currently accepting applications for PPP loans. Banks are encouraged to contact their Pinnacle Financial Advisor or branch. Learn more about.

Umpqua BankWas based in Oregon and was accepting PPP loans from current customers, but has since suspended suspension due to the large number of applicants. Applicants can check in here.

First United Bank Texas and Oklahoma applicants can apply for a PPP loan here.

Fulton Bank We accept applications for PPP loans from existing corporate customers on the site.

Credit unions and non-bank lenders

American First Credit Union We are accepting applications. You can apply at that site. The credit union requires that the applicant has a current business account.

Fountain head SBFWe also accept applications for PPP loans, which are non-bank lenders. According to the site, Fountainhead is one of 14 non-bank lenders authorized to make SBA 7 [a] loans. You can apply for a loan at that site.

Lady capital, Non-bank lenders are accepting application inquiry forms on their website.

Fintex

cabbageFintech, which provides direct funding, also accepts paycheck protection program loans. Applicants can apply on the FinTech site.

More must-read financial reports from Fortune:

-What Small and Medium Businesses Need to Know about SBA’s Payroll Program

—Worst part of losing 10 million jobs in two weeks? Real numbers may be larger

-Everything you need to know about the new 401 [k] penalty-free drawer

-What to do if you can’t pay this month

-Listen to Leadership Next, examine the evolving role of the CEO on a Fortune podcast

—Video: Withdrawal penalty is waived for those hurt by 401 [k] COVID-19

Subscribe to Fortune ’s Bull Sheet to receive daily financial news and analysis.

. [TagsToTranslate] ppp lender