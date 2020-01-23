These are the best hot cocktails in New York City

We had a relatively mild winter in New York City this year, but there were still plenty of ways to warm our bodies and minds with something hot and happy. The holidays may be over, but you don’t have to feel festive to enjoy a mulled wine or hot whirl – just cold.

For Robert Voris, general manager of Fort Defiance in Red Hook, the cozy feeling is unforgettable when he indulges in a hot cocktail on a cold day.

“I have a sensual memory of the first time I had it,” he tells InsideHook. “I haven’t worked at Fort Defiance yet. I came in for lunch. We’re in some sort of isolated part of Brooklyn. It’s about a 20-minute walk from the subway. I just missed the bus, so I had to I did this way and it was about 11 degrees that day. And Red Hook is right on the water so there is a lot of wind and it was just super raw. I went to the restaurant and sat down at the bar and my buddy John the at the time there was bartender just looked at me and said, “Would you like some Irish coffee?” And I said, “It’s 2pm, so I shouldn’t. But yes, go ahead.” I’ve never had it experienced before, and the moment the cold cream touches your lips and then the hot liquid comes through them, it’s just … I get cold when I remember that moment. “

Of course, it is not necessary for a hot drink to feel more satisfying due to the cold in the air. According to Voris, customers come to Fort Defiance to enjoy their Irish coffee all year round.

“We’ll get midsummer people who are essentially waiting for the sun to set in the sky so they can say, ‘It’s five degrees cooler than 15 minutes ago, let me get an Irish coffee,” he says with a laugh.

Despite its obvious appeal, finding a bar or restaurant with a hot cocktail menu – let alone a good one – is easier said than done, thanks in part to the logistical nightmare that comes with preparing it.

“That’s because they’re annoying,” Voris says. “We are really well positioned to prepare hot cocktails because we are a full-time affair. There is our coffee station behind our bar. So you can ask the bartender to do all the necessary steps for a hot drink. In all restaurants where I’ve worked before, the coffee station is completely separate from the bar, so if you’re a bartender and you get a hot drink, you either have to get the hot ingredients, bring them back to your bar, and then start making the drink, or you have to wait for the barista to bring these ingredients and then start making the drink. And in the meantime, all the other drinks you have are piling up. “

“If you have a hot drink, you have to schedule it appropriately so that the hot drink doesn’t get cold, but the cold drink doesn’t get warm,” he continues. “And it’s just a pain in the ass. The fact that we prepare ourselves to just do these things ourselves from the bartender is the difference, in my opinion, why we are as good as we are.”

But if done correctly, there is nothing better than a hot cocktail.

“When it’s done well, you really don’t feel the alcohol,” he explains. “There is a way in which the heat – I don’t want to say it absorbs because it’s obviously not chemically correct – but you feel warm in that extra way because you get the little nudge of the alcohol, but you don’t feel like you’ve just taken a picture and you have a burning throat. The warm drink gives you a pleasant feeling of warmth in the chest, but you also get the alcohol intoxication. “

With that in mind, here are five of the best bets in NYC if you fancy something sweet to warm your stomach. Bottom up!

Japanese Hot Toddy at ROKC

3452 Broadway, Manhattan

On a cold winter night, there’s nothing like a steaming hot bowl of ramen. If you are at ROKC in Harlem (ramen, oysters, kitchen, cocktails), this soothing meal for two can be taken to the next level with this Japanese twist on the hot swirl. It’s simple – just with Japanese whiskey, hot water, honey and yuzu – but effective.

Hot buttered rum on the B side

204 Ave. B, Manhattan

Hot buttered rum is a classic at this time of year and B-Side is the best in town. If you fancy something heavy with a hint of caramel, you can’t go wrong with this combination of butter, brown sugar, hot water and rum topped with whipped cream, a cinnamon stick and spices. If you feel like it, you can upgrade from house rum to Myers’ dark rum for $ 1.

Hot Amari in Olmsted

659 Vanderbilt Ave., Brooklyn

We have already explained why you should incorporate an Amaro into your after-dinner traditions. So why not call it one? Olmsted’s hot Amari is a mixture of Gran Classico, Cynar 70 (an artichoke liqueur with sweet and nutty flavors), Strega (a slightly sweet saffron-based digestif) and Contratto aperitif (an aperol-like orange bitter). It warms you up and at the same time calms your stomach.

Irish Coffee at Fort Defiance

365 Van Brunt St., Brooklyn

The secret of Fort Defiance’s Irish coffee is not the ingredients. (“It’s not like we’re using an exceptional whiskey or doing something unusual with our coffee,” Voris says. “We put boiling water in the glass and then float the can of whiskey into the glass with a dash of simple syrups, so that the whiskey does not separate from the coffee when it is combined, “he explains.” Pour in the coffee, add the two together and shake the cream, so that the liquid and solids separate as much as possible Pour over … the cream is completely separated from the coffee but the coffee and whiskey are not separated so if you take a sip you will get all three at the same time but the cream is still cold and the coffee is as hot as that Whiskey. “

The bear trap at Dutch Kills

27-24 Jackson Ave., Queens

What is better than a hot cider? A hot cider with bourbon, honey, spice butter and cinnamon. One sip and you’ll start praising log cabin retreats. But if you fancy something more classic, this Long Island City Speakeasy also offers Irish coffee, a hot strudel, and a hot, buttered rum.