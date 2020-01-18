These are the least efficient electric vehicles in America

The EPA rated the electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S, and the results are not pretty.

Porsche AG

What would convince you to buy an electric vehicle? The cost may be lower since electric vehicles are still generally more expensive than gas-powered cars. The range may be better if you are concerned that you may be running out of power with no charging station in sight. You could also be a person of simple delights who is looking for one who fartes on request. Hey, it’s a free country.

One element of the equation for buying electric vehicles that doesn’t make the headlines that often is energy efficiency. However, it is an important aspect to consider and one that you are likely to learn more about as more electric vehicles come onto the market.

In fact, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, one of the most anticipated electric vehicles of the year, has just received its EPA rating and is now considered the least efficient new electric vehicle in the United States. (Yikes.) Don’t you believe us? See for yourself on the EPA’s fuel economy website.

How does a car from one of the first car brands that starts at $ 185,000 get behind a Chinese crossover taxi? There are a few things to consider: power, MPGe and kWh / 100 miles.

The two versions of the Porsche Taycan currently rated by the EPA (the high-end Turbo and the Turbo S) are absolute beasts with breathtaking specs like 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 161 Miles per hour. However, the biggest differentiator of the brand (compared to other electric vehicles, mainly Tesla) is that it promises drivers an unrivaled, constant performance comparable to that of gas. This kind of performance has to be balanced somewhere, and it seems to be in the efficiency department.

When it comes to efficiency, two numbers have to be known: MPGe and kWh / 100 miles. In its most basic terms, MPGe is the EPA’s method of converting EV power to MPG so gas-conscious drivers can better compare fuel options. (It’s complicated, but you can read a good breakdown in Edmunds.) The kWh / 100-mile statistic, on the other hand, shows how many kilowatt hours (one unit of electricity) are required for 100 miles. So you want a high MPGe and a low kWh / 100 miles. The Porsche Taycan Turbo S offers the opposite.

Is the Porsche Taycan Turbo S an efficient electric vehicle? No. Is it still more efficient than ever? Yes. (Porsche AG)

How much worse is it Below is a list of the 10 least efficient electric vehicles in the United States. If you buy one of them you will pay more for electricity in the long run. (A few notes: Only EVs that are available to the general public are included. If models for 2019 and 2020 are available, only the latter are included. MPGe statistics are combined city and highway statistics.)

The 10 According to the EPA, the least efficient electric vehicles in the United States

Porsche Taycan Turbo S 2020: 68 MPGe, 50 kWh / 100 miles Porsche Taycan Turbo 2020: 69 MPGe, 49 kWh / 100 miles 2019 Audi e-tron: 74 MPGe, 46 kWh / 100 miles Jaguar I-Pace 2020: 76 MPGe, 44 kWh / 100 miles 2020 Tesla Model X Performance (22-inch wheels): 79 MPGe, 43 kWh / 100 miles 2020 Tesla Model X Performance (20-inch wheels): 90 MPGe, 38 kWh / 100 miles 2020 Tesla Model X Long Range: 96 MPGe, 35 kWh / 100 miles 2020 Tesla Model S Performance (21-inch wheels): 97 MPGe, 35 kWh / 100 miles 2020 Tesla Model X Standard Range: 101 MPGe, 33 kWh / 100 miles 2020 Tesla Model S Performance (19-inch wheels): 104 MPGe, 32 kWh / 100 miles

Are you surprised that Tesla has been on the list so many times? This is in part because they offer more options (wheel size, battery size, etc.) compared to other automakers. Although they make up most of this least efficient list, they also make up most of the most efficient list.

Even though a lot has been done for the poor range of both the Taycan Turbo and the Turbo S in recent days, efficiency and range don’t go hand in hand. On the list of the lowest ranges, these Porsche models beat EVs like the Fiat 500e, Volkswagen e-Golf and even the 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric, which took second place on the most efficient list.

In other words? As we said earlier, electric cars are not gas cars, no matter how much the EPA wants to put them in the same category with numbers like MPGe. And efficiency is only part of the EV purchase puzzle. Nevertheless, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S saves efficiency with every single petrol vehicle on the market and with a gallon of petrol that costs more than the electrical equivalent, every single EV driver will save a lot of money for refueling in the long run.

Think about it: a lower fuel bill. Is that enough to want an electric car?