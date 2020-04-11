These are the only actors who physically pull off the three ‘Star Wars’ Trilogies

It’s been 42 years, but Star Wars fans can step back and watch Skywalker’s nine episodes. What began as three films has evolved into something never before seen: a trilogy of trilogies. Granted, fans may have to deal with the problem with one or more Star Wars trilogies. But the saga has been fulfilled every generation or so.

Given that the franchise has been gone for four years – and has flown a lot of time between the trilogies – very few players can see it in the three Star Wars trilogies. But if they don’t play the same roles in each other, some of the Warsaw games are so intertwined with the epic that we don’t even know they’ve become.

Peter Mayhew in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ premiere | Alberto E. Rodriguez / Finding Disney Pictures

Only one actor was responsible for each ‘Star Wars’ movie

While some actors are shaken by original, prequel, and sequel trilogies, there is only one in every single Star Wars movie. Anthony Daniels has played a continuing role in C-3PO since 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope. The condition is more frequent with its companion, R2-D2. But Daniels is the only actor to play C-3PO on the big screen.

The droid protocol is shown not only in the original trilogy but in every single episode of the prequel and sequel trilogies as well. Daniels brings the sound of C-3PO in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie. Attendance marks Rogue One. Daniels later appeared on Solo, playing a character called Tak.

In fact, Daniels remains one of the lovers in the saga on the side and behind the scenes. His constant presence in every Star Wars movie that made the Star Wars news: The Rise of Skywalker was his last appearance on C-3PO in more than one episode.

These artists have been around since the beginning of the trilogy

Just as Daniels’ C-3PO came out in all three trilogies, so did Kenny Baker. Baker played on R2-D2 in the first trilogies and prequels. However, throughout the entire health trilogy, Baker was unable to continue to work on the side. He also worked on the R2-D2 forum at The Force Awakens, which also contributed to the work.

In fact, Ian McDiarmid returns for the trilogy as a result. The creator first played Emperor Palpatine in the return of the Jedi. A few years later, he repeated the action in the Star Wars prequels. Like the main character of the saga, he has always lived in the past, as did Frank Oz’s Yoda.

He worked on the Jedi Master’s voice and seconds the drums and sequel trilogies and his voice in all three trilogies. And the original trilogy play Peter Mayhew played Chewbacca briefly in Revenge of the Sith and worked with Jonas Suotamo in The Force Awakens. But he’s also been involved in three Star Wars trilogies.

Lastly, Warwick Davis played the main Ewok Wicket W. Warrick in Return of the Jedi. And while fans didn’t know about Wicket until the last moments of The Rise of Skywalker – accompanied by his real son – Davis also played with other characters in the Phantom Menace and as a result trilogy.

Have fans seen the aftermath of these last ‘Star Wars’ adventures?

The future of Star Wars is, of course, uncertain. As of this writing, Lucasfilm is expected to release a new Star Wars movie in 2022, though fans are still unaware of its findings. Meanwhile, Disney + like The Mandalorian offers a great deal more about the “far, far away galaxy.” But no facial expressions were seen.

After all, Baker and Mayhew are in mourning in 2016 and 2019. And according to Daniels and McDiarmid they share the puzzle from the story. Oz and Davis are eliminated. The original and / or director played Yoda in the movie adaptation. So if Yoda is to be found in the last-ditch doors, he can handle that.

But the most common player in the arena for Star Wars, though, was Davis. At age 50, he is the youngest on the list. And unlike most actors, Davis played a very different version of the Star Wars saga. In addition to this, with Disney + developing a Willow collection, Davis was never seen leaving the Lucasfilm family anytime soon.