These are the top 4 start-up sectors that are successful in Australia

Move over a white picket fence and a permanent job for 50 years – creating a start-up is basically the new “Aussie dream”.

If you want to get on the starting train, you probably already realize that you need to do a lot of research to find an excellent idea that people actually want.

A good place to start is probably the four key sectors for starting success identified by 99designs.

Astrology is one of those industries.

Recently downloaded co-star? I personally subscribed to The Pattern. I’m not even going to be ashamed of it because it was already a $ 2.1 billion industry, which probably caused business people to invent this kind of apps.

Since 2015, the number of astrological brands has increased by 209%. Hell, it more than doubled in the last year alone.

Then we have the not very surprising vegan and vegetable products. As a vegetarian since 1996, I have to tell you that I enjoy it so much because my only option for family BBQs is no longer bread with tomato sauce (which is absolutely delicious, but not so filling). Anyway, I digress.

The point is that health and wellbeing are still hugely important and people are turning to a plant-based diet. The number of design projects in this area increased by 20% compared to the previous year and since 2015 by a total of 214%.

I may never have heard of “biohacking”, but since the number of companies in this sector has increased by 445% since 2015, I would say that many others have done so.

Basically, there is a wide range of methods for improving physical and mental performance – think about sleep tracking, IV hydration therapy and intermittent fasting. What, if you explain it like that, I was absolutely involved.

If you ever wanted to know how innocent I was, I read the CBD businesses on the list and frankly, “Aren’t you the most CBD businesses?”

Of course, most of you noticed right away that we are actually dealing with weed-based products made from the completely legal cannabidiol.

Since 2015, the number of companies using the potential of the CBD sector has increased by a remarkable 1568%. With the weed stigma waning and public awareness of medical benefits increasing, it appears to be an industry that shows no signs of slowing down.

Image:

The simpsons