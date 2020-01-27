These are the winners of the Grammy 2020

We’re a moment away from the 62nd Grammy Awards that officially start, but a lot of trophies have been awarded during the pre-show. Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend and Gary Clark Jr. are already among the winners tonight.
The Grammys air at 8pm. EST on CBS. Alicia Keys is scheduled to be the host.
A full list of nominees and winners can be found below. We will update it in real time during today’s ceremony. The winners are printed in bold.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
I, I – Bon Iver
Norman F *** ing Rockwell! – Lana Del Rey
If we all fall asleep, where are we going? – Billie Eilish
Thank you very much, Next – Ariana Grande
I used to know her – H.E.R.
7 – Lil Nas X
Because I love you (Deluxe) – Lizzo
Father of the bride – vampire weekend
RECORD OF THE YEAR
“Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“7 rings” – Ariana Grande
“Hard Place” – H.E.R.
“Talk” – Khalid
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X With Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth hurts” – Lizzo
“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Always think of us this way” – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriter (Billie Eilish)
“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriter (Tanya Tucker)
“Hard Place” – Rubin Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. THEIR. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriter (H.E.R.)
“Lovers” – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Norman F *** ing Rockwell” – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriter (Lana Del Rey)
“Someone You Loved” – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
“The truth hurts” – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriter (Lizzo)
BEST NEW ARTIST
Black cougars
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the bangas
Yola
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
“Spirit” – Beyoncé
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“7 rings” – Ariana Grande
“Truth hurts” – Lizzo
“You need to calm down” – Taylor Swift
BEST POP DUO / GROUP PERFORMANCE
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X With Billy Ray Cyrus
“Friend” – Ariana Grande & Social House
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Check it out now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Sì – Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé
A legendary Christmas party – John Legend
Walls – Barbra Streisand
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
If we all fall asleep, where are we going? – Billie Eilish
The Lion King: The Gift – Beyoncé
Thank you very much, Next – Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran
Lovers – Taylor Swift
BEST DANCE SHOT
“I have to keep going” – The Chemical Brothers
“Connected” – Bonobo
“Piece Of Your Heart” – Meduza with Goodboys
Underwater – RÜÜSSS DU SOL
“Midnight Hour” – Skrillex & Boys Noize with Ty Dolla $ ign
BEST DANCE / ELECTRONIC ALBUM
No geography – the chemistry brothers
LP5 apparatus
Hello, this is Flume (Mixtape) – Flume
Consolation – RÜÜSSS DU SOL
Weather – Tycho
BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
Mettavolution – Rodrigo and Gabriela
Ancestor recall – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation – Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! – Mark Guiliana
Increase – salad
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
“This Country” – Gary Clark Jr.
“Pretty Waste” – Bones UK
“Repeat History” – Brittany Howard
“Woman” – Karen O & Danger Mouse
“Too bad” – rival sons
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
“7empest” tool
“Astorolus” – The Great Octopus – Candlemass With Tony Iommi
“Humanicide” – angel of death
“Bow Down” – I win
“Unleashed” – Killswitch Engage
BEST ROCK SONG
“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
“Fear Inoculum” – Danny Carey, Justin Kanzler, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriter (tool)
“Try It” – George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy and Ross MacDonald, songwriter (The 1975)
“Harmony Hall” – Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
“Repeats of History” – Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Social Cues – The Elephant Cage
Amo – Bring me the horizon
In the end – the cranberries
Trauma – I win
Wild roots – rival sons
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Father of the bride – vampire weekend
U.F.O.F. – Big thief
Take shape – James Blake
I, I – Bon Iver
Anima – Thom Yorke
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
“Come Home” – Anderson .Paak With André 3000
“Love again” – Daniel Caesar & Brandy
“Could have been” – H.E.R. With Bryson Tiller
“Exactly how I feel” – Lizzo with Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo” – Happy Day
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
“Hieronymus” – Lizzo
“Time Today” – BJ The Chicago Kid
“Steady Love” – India.Arie
“Real Games” – Lucky Daye
“Built for love” – PJ Morton with Jazmine Sullivan
BEST R & B SONG
“Could Have Been” – Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriter (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
“Look at me now” – Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriter (Emily King)
“No Instructions” – Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib and Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
“Roll Some Mo” – David Brown, Dernst Emile II and Peter Lee Johnson, songwriter (Lucky Daye)
“Say so” – PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
Because I love you (Deluxe) – Lizzo
Apollo XXI – Steve Lacy
Overload – Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn – NAO
Being human in public – Jessie Reyez
BEST R & B ALBUM
Ventura – Anderson .Paak
1123 – BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted – Happy Daye
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
Paul – PJ Morton
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
“Racks In The Middle” – Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
“Middle Child” – J. Cole
“Suge” – DaBaby
“Down Bad” – Dreamville With J.I.D., Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
“Striking power” – offset with Cardi B
BEST RAP / SUNG PERFORMANCE
“Higher” – DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Drip too hard” – Lil Baby & Gunna
“Panini” – Lil Nas X
“Ballin” – mustard with Roddy Ricch
“The London” – Young thug with J. Cole & Travis Scott
BEST RAP SONG
“A Lot” – Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriter (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
“Bad Idea” – Chancellor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong and Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
“Gold Roses” – Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Christopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III and Ozan Yildirim, songwriter (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
“Racks In The Middle” – Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. and Rodrick Moore, songwriter (Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy)
“Suge” – DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriter (DaBaby)
BEST RAP ALBUM
Revenge of the Dreamers III – Dreamville
Championships – Meek Mill
I am> I was – 21 Savage
Igor – Tyler, the creator
The lost boy – YBN Cordae
BEST LAND SOLO PERFORMANCE
“Ride Me Back Home” – Willie Nelson
“All Your’n” – Tyler Childers
“Girl doesn’t go anywhere” – Ashley McBryde
“God’s Land” – Blake Shelton
“Bring my flowers now” – Tanya Tucker
BEST COUNTRY DUO / GROUP PERFORMANCE
“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
“I don’t remember myself (before you)” – brothers Osborne
“Speechless” – Dan + Shay
“The Daughters” – small big city
“Common” – Maren Morris With Brandi Carlile
BEST COUNTRY SONG
“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriter (Tanya Tucker)
“Girl Goin ‘Nowhere” – Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriter (Ashley McBryde)
Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“Some Of It” – Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriter (Eric Church)
“Sprachlos” – Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriter (Dan + Shay)
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
While I’m livin – Tanya Tucker
Desperate Man – Eric Church
Stronger than the truth – Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel – Annie’s Pistol
Midpoint Street – Thomas Rhett
BEST NEW AGE ALBUM
Grand piano – Peter Kater
Fairy Dreams – David Arkenstone
Tribute to Kindness – David Darling
Verve – Sebastian Plano
Deva – Deva Premal
BEST IMPROVED JAZZ SOLO
“Sozinho” – Randy Brecker, soloist
“Elsewhere” – Melissa Aldana, soloist
“Tomorrow is the question” – Julian Lage, soloist
“The Windup” – Branford Marsalis, soloist
“Sightseeing” – Christian McBride, soloist
BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM
12 little spells – Esperanza Spalding
Thirsty spirit – Sara Gazarek
Love & Liberation – Jazzmeia Horn
Alone together – Catherine Russell
Screenplay – The Tierney Sutton Band
BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
Gabriel – Brad Mehldau products
In the key of the universe – Joey DeFrancesco
The secret between the shadow and the soul – Branford Marsalis Quartet
Christian McBrides New Jawn – Christian McBride
Whatever – Joshua Redman Quartet
BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM
The Omni-American Book Club – Brian Lynch Big Band
Triple Helix – Anat Cohen Tentet
Dancer in nowhere – Miho Hazama
Hide and Seek – Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
One Day Wonder – The Terraza Big Band
BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM
Antidote – Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Sorte!: Music by John Finbury – Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato and Duduka Da Fonseca
Una Noche Con Rubén Blades – Jazz in the Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades
Carib – David Sánchez
Sonero: The Musix by Ismael Rivera – Miguel
BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE / SONG
“Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
“Talkin ‘Bout Jesus” – Gloria Gaynor with Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriter
“See The Light” – Travis Greene with Jekalyn Carr
“Speak The Name” – Koryn Hawthorne with Natalie Grant
“This is a Movement (Live)” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Nate Moore, songwriters
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE / SONG
“God only knows” – for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone and Tedd Tjornhom, songwriter
“Only Jesus” – tossing crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters
“I haven’t seen it yet” – Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriter
“God is not done with you (single version)” – Tauren Wells
“Rescue Story” – Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith and Zach Williams, songwriters
BEST GOSPEL ALBUM
Long live love – Kirk Franklin
Goshen – Donald Lawrence presents the tri-city singers
Tunnelblick – Gene Moore
Make yourself comfortable here – William Murphy
Something is happening! A Christmas album – CeCe Winans
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTMAS ALBUM
Burn the ships – for KÖNIG & LAND
I know a ghost powder
I haven’t seen it yet – Danny Gokey
The elements – TobyMac
Holy Roar – Chris Tomlin
BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM
Testimony – Gloria Gaynor
Deeper roots: where the bluegrass grows – Steven Curtis Chapman
Deep oceans – Joseph Habedank
His name is Jesus – Tim Menzies
Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout (Various Artists) – Jerry Salley, Producer
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
#Eldisco – Alejandro Sanz
Vida – Luis Fonsi
11:11 – Maluma
Montaner – Ricardo Montaner
Fantasy – Sebastian Yatra
BEST LATIN ROCK, URBAN OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
El Mal Querer – Rosalia
X 100PRE – Bad Bunny
Oasis – J Balvin and Bad Bunny
Indestructible – Flor De Toloache
Almadura – iLe
BEST MEXICAN REGIONAL MUSIC ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)
By Ayer Para Siempre – Mariachi Los Camperos
Caminando – Joss Favela
Percepcion – Intocable
Poco A Poco – La Energia Norteña
20 Aniversario – Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM
Opus – Marc Anthony (WINNER – TIE)
A journey through Cuban music – Aymée Nuviola (WINNER – TIE)
Tiempo Al Tiempo – Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
Candela – Vicente Garcia
Literally – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
BEST AMERICAN ROOT PERFORMANCE
“Saint Honesty” – Sara Bareilles
“Vaterberg” – calexico and iron & wine
“I’m on my way” – Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
“Call my name” – I’m with her
“Fernblick” – Yola
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG
“Call My Name” – Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriter
“Black Myself” – Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)
“Crossing To Jerusalem” – Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriter (Rosanne Cash)
“Faraway Look” – Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter and Pat McLaughlin, songwriter (Yola)
“I don’t want to ride on rails anymore” – Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)
BEST AMERICANA ALBUM
Oklahoma – Keb ’Mo’
Years to Burn – Calexico and Iron & Wine
Who are you now – Madison Cunningham
Tales of America – J.S. Ondara
Go through fire – Yola
BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM
Great violinist – Michael Cleveland
Live in Prague, Czech Republic – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Effort, tears & anger – The Po ’Ramblin’ Boys
Royal Travelers – Missy Raines
If you can’t stand the heat – Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM
Big, dark & handsome – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
Kingfish – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Sitting on the blues – Bobby Rush
Baby, please come home – Jimmie Vaughan
Spectacular class – Jontavious Willis
BEST FOLK ALBUM
Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin
My best work so far – Andrew Bird
Rearrange my heart – Che Apalache
Evening machines – Gregory Alan Isakov
Veranda – Joy Williams
BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM
Good time – Ranky Tanky
Kalawai’anui – Amy Hānaiali’i
When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs – Northern Cree
Recorded live at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2019 – Rebirth Brass Band
Hawaiian Lullaby (Various Artists) – Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, Producers
BEST REGGAE ALBUM
Rapture – coffee
How I am – Julian Marley
The final battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics – Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics
Mass manipulation – steel impulse
To do more – Third world
BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM
Celia – Angelique Kidjo
Gece – Altin Gün
What Heat – Bokanté & Metropole Orkest under the direction of Jules Buckley
African giant – Burna Boy
Fanm D’Ayiti – Nathalie Joachim With Spectral Quartet
THE BEST CHILDREN’S MUSIC ALBUM
Timeless songs for the child archetype – Jon Samson
Fly up! – Caspar baby pants
I love rainy days – Daniel Tashian
Love – Alphabet Rocker
Winterland – The Okee Dokee brothers
BEST SPOKEN WORDBOOK
Become – Michelle Obama
Beastie Boys Book – (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt, producers
I.V. Catatonia: 20 years as a double cancer survivor – Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Besserwisser – John Waters
Sekou Andrews & String Theory – Sekou Andrews & String Theory
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
Quality time – Jim Gaffigan
Relatable – Ellen DeGeneres
At the moment – Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia – Trevor Noah
Sticks & Stones – Dave Chappelle
BEST MUSIC THEATER ALBUM
Hadestown – Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada and Patrick Page, soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell and Todd Sickafoose, Producers (Anaïs Mitchell, Composer and Lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
Not too proud: The life and times of temptation – Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope and Ephraim Sykes, soloists; Scott M. Riesett, Producer (Original Broadway Cast)
Moulin Rouge! The musical – Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit, soloists; Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine and Alex Timbers, Producers (Original Broadway Cast)
The music of Harry Potter and the cursed child – in four contemporary suites – Imogen Heap, producer; Imogen Heap, composer (Imogen Heap)
Oklahoma! – Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa and Patrick Vaill, soloists; Daniel Kluger & Dean Sharenow, Producers (Richard Rodgers, Composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, Lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast)
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK
A star is born – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
The Lion King: The Songs – (Various Artists)
Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – (Various Artists)
Rocketman – Taron Egerton
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse – (Various Artists)
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK
Chernobyl – Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
Avengers: Endgame – Alan Silvestri, composer
Game of Thrones: Season 8 – Ramin Djawadi, composer
The Lion King – Hans Zimmer, composer
Mary Poppins returns – Marc Shaiman, composer
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
“I will never love again” (film version) – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), title of: A Star Is Born
“The Ballad of the Lonely Cowboy” – Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4
“Girl In The Movies” – Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriter (Dolly Parton), title by: Dumplin
“Spirit” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriter (Beyoncé), track from: The Lion King
Suspirium ”- Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), track by: Suspiria
BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION
“Star Wars: Galaxy Edge Symphonic Suite” – John Williams, composer (John Williams)
“Begin Again” – Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band under the direction of Vince Mendoza)
“Crucible For Crisis” – Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)
“Love, a beautiful force” – Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
“Walkin ‘Funny” – Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)
BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CHAPEL
“Moon River” – Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
“Blue Skies” – Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)
“Hedwigs Thema” – John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)
“La Novena” – Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)
“Love, a beautiful force” – Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL AND VOCALS
“All Night Long” – Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier with Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)
“Jolene” – Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)
“Marry Me A Little” – Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, Arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)
“Over The Rainbow” – Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)
“12 little spells (thoracic spine)” – Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)
BEST PACKAGE
Chris Cornell – Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura and Joe Spix, Art Directors (Chris Cornell)
Anomias & Resilientes – Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco and Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, Art Directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)
Hold That Tiger – Andrew Wong and Fongming Yang, Art Directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)
Me, Me – Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, Art Directors (Bon Iver)
Intellexual – Irwan Awalludin, Art Director (Intellexual)
BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL PACKAGE IN LIMITED EDITION
Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Final Archive for the 50th Anniversary – Masaki Koike, Art Director (Various Artists)
Anima – Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, Art Directors (Thom Yorke)
Gold in the Brass Age – Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, Art Directors (David Gray)
1963: New Directions – Josh Cheuse, artistic director (John Coltrane)
The radio recordings 1939-1945 – Marek Polewski, Art Director (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)
BEST ALBUM NOTES
Stax ’68: A Memphis Story – Steve Greenberg, Notes Writer (Various Artists)
The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions – Judy Cantor-Navas, author of album notes (Various Artists)
The Gospel According to Malaco – Robert Marovich, Note Writer (Various Artists)
Pedal Steel + Four Corners – Brendan Greaves, screenwriter for album notes (Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery Band)
Pete Seger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection – Jeff Place, Note Writer (Pete Seeger)
BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM
Pete Seger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection – Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, Compilation Producers; Pete Reiniger, Mastering Engineer (Pete Seeger)
The Chickasaw County Girl – The Complete Capitol Masters – Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, Compilation Producers; Simon Gibson, Mastering Engineer (Bobbie Gentry)
The big comeback: Horowitz At Carnegie Hall – Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, master engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)
Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese ambient, environmental and new age music 1980-1990 – Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Macgowan and Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, Mastering Engineer (Various Artists)
Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Archive for the 50th Anniversary – Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, Mastering Engineer, Brian Kehew, Restoration Engineer (Various Artists)
BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NOT CLASSIC
If we all fall asleep, where are we going? – Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, master technician (Billie Eilish)
All of these things – Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, Mastering Engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)
Ella Mai – Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, master technician (Ella Mai)
Running Home Slowly – Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, Engineers; Joe Carra, master technician (The Teskey Brothers)
Scenery – Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, master technician (Emily King)
MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR, NOT CLASSIC
Jack Antonoff
Arizona Baby (Kevin Abstract) (A)
• Lover (Taylor Swift) (A)
• Norman F *** ing Rockwell! (Lana Del Rey) (A)
• Red hearse (A)
Dan Auerbach
• The angels in heaven signed my name (Leo Bud Welch) (A)
• “Let’s Rock” (The black keys) (A)
• Mockingbird (The Gibson Brothers) (A)
• Myth of a Man (Night Beats) (A)
Southern Gentleman (Dee White) (A)
• Go through fire (Yola) (A)
John Hill
• Heat of Summer (Young The Giant) (T)
Hundred (Khalid) (T)
• Not a drug like me (Carly Rae Jepsen) (T)
• Get out of my head (Khalid with John Mayer) (T)
• Social Cues (The Elephant Cage) (A)
• Young The Giant (T)
• Too much (Carly Rae Jepsen) (T)
• Dizziness (Khalid) (T)
• Zero (From “Ralph Breaks the Internet”) (Imagine dragons) (T)
Finneas
• When we fall asleep, where do we go? (Billie Eilish) (A)
Ricky Reed
• Almost free (Fidlar) (A)
• Burning (Maggie Rogers) (T)
• Trust (X Ambassador with K.Flay) (T)
• juice (Lizzo) (T)
• Kingdom of One (Maren Morris) (T)
• Power is Power (SZA with The Weekend & Travis Scott) (T)
• Tempo (Lizzo with Missy Elliott) (T)
• Truth hurts (Lizzo) (T)
• The wrong man (Ross Golan) (A)
BEST RECOVERY
“I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix) – Tracy Young, Remixer (Madonna)
“Mother’s Daughter (Wuki Remix) – Wuki, Remixer (Miley Cyrus)
“The One” (High Contrast Remix) – Lincoln Barrett, Remixer (Jorja Smith)
“Swim (Ford. Remix)” – Luc Bradford, Remixer (Mild Minds)
“Work It (Soulwax Remix) – David Gerard C Dewaele and Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, Remixers (Marie Davidson)
BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM
Lux – Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, engineer for immersive audio mastering; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
Chain release – Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jürgen Scharpf, engineer for immersive audio mastering; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans and Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (yacht)
Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances – Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, engineer for immersive audio mastering; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)
The Orchestra Organ – Keith O. Johnson, immersive sound engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill)
The Savoir – Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, engineer for immersive audio mastering; Michael Marquart & Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)
BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSIC
Riley: Sun Rings – Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, master technician (Kronos Quartet)
Aequa – Anna Thorvaldsdottir – Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, master technician (International Contemporary Ensemble)
Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 – Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, master technician (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio – Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, Engineers; Keith O. Johnson, Mastering Engineer (piano trio Hermitage)
Wolfe: Fire in my mouth – Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, Mastering Engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, New York Youth Choir & New York Philharmonic)
MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR, CLASSIC
Blanton Alspaugh
• Artifacts – The Music of Michael McGlynn (Charles Bruffy & Kansas City Chorale)
• Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique; Fantaisie Sur La Tempête De Shakespeare (Andrew Davis & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)
• Copland: Billy the child; Grohg (Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
• Duruflé: All Choral Works (Robert Simpson & Houston Chamber Choir)
• Glass: Symphony No. 5 (Julian Wachner, The Trinity Wall Street Choir, Trinity Youth Chorus, Downtown Voices & Novus NY)
• Sander: The Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom (Peter Jermihov & PaTRAM Institute Singers) • Smith, K .: Canticle (Craig Hella Johnson & Cincinnati Vocal Arts Ensemble)
• Visions take flight (Mei-Ann Chen & ROCO)
James Ginsburg
• Project W – works by various composers (Mei-Ann Chen & Chicago Sinfonietta)
• Silenced Voices (Black Oak Ensemble)
• 20th century harpsichord concerts (Jory Vinikour, Scott Speck & Chicago Philharmonic)
• 20th century oboe sonatas (Alex Klein & Phillip Bush)
• Winged Creatures and other works for flute, clarinet and orchestra (Anthony McGill, Demarre McGill, Allen Tinkham and Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra)
Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin
• Bates: children of Adam; Vaughan Williams: Dona Nobis Pacem (Steven Smith, Erin Freeman, Richmond Symphony & Chorus)
• The orchestra organ (Jan Kraybill)
• The Poetry of Places (Nadia Shpachenko)
• Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio (Hermitage Piano Trio)
Morten Lindberg
• Himmelborgen (Elisabeth Holte, Kåre Nordstoga & Uranienborg vocal ensemble)
• Kleiberg: do you believe in Heather? (Various artists) • Ljos (Vocal Vintage Fauna)
• LUX (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
• Trachea (Ton Bianca Sparre Dahl & Schola Cantorum)
• Veneliti (Håkon Daniel Nystedt & Oslo Kammerkor)
Dirk Sobotka
• Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
BEST ORCHESTRA PERFORMANCE
“Norman: Sustain” – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
“Bruckner: Symphony No. 9” – Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
“Copland: Billy the boy; GROHG ”- Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
“Transatlantic” – Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
“Vineyard: Symphonies No. 2 & 21” – Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)
BEST OPERATION
“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox” – Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River and Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Choir)
“Benjamin: Lessons in Love and Violence” – George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare and Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Royal Opera House Orchestra)
“Berg: Wozzeck” – Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman and Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Dutch Philharmonic; Choir of the Dutch National Opera)
“Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs de Versailles ”- Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductor; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim and Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)
“Wagner: Lohengrin” – Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier and Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche, producer (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)
BEST CHOIR PERFORMANCE
Durufle: Complete Choral Works – Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)
Boyle: Voyages – Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
Hope for Love – Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)
Sander: The divine liturgy of St. John Chrysostom – Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller and Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)
Smith, K.: The Arch in Heaven – Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
BEST CHAMBER MUSIC PERFORMANCE
“Shaw: Orange” – Attacca Quartet
“Cerrone: The Pieces That Fall to Earth” – Christopher Rountree & Wild Up
“Freedom & Belief” – PUBLIQuartet
“Perpetulum” – Third Coast Percussion
“Rachaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio” – Hermitage Piano Trio
BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO
Marsalis: violin concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite – Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
The Berlin recital – Yuja Wang
Higdon: Harp Concerto – Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
The orchestra organ – Jan Kraybill
Torke: Sky, concerto for violin – Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM
Songplay – Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter and Craig Terry, companions (Steve Barnett and Lautaro Greco)
Edge of Silence – Works for Voice By György Kurtag – Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)
Sky Music – Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, Ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)
Schumann: Liederkreis Op. 24, Kerner Songs Op. 35 – Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, companion
A Te, O Cara Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)
BEST CLASSIC COMPENDIUM
The Poetry of Places – Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers
American Originals 1918 – John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer
Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 “Heichalos” guitar concerto; Starburst – Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Meltzer: Songs and Structures – Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers
Saariaho: True Fire; trans; Ciel d’Hiver – Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer
BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSIC COMPOSITION
Higdon: Harp Concerto – Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
Bermel: Migration Series for Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra – Derek Bermel, Composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)
Marsalis is then the norm: Violin Concerto in D major Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)
Norman: Sustain – Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Shaw: Oranage – Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet) Wolfe: Fire In My Mout Julia Wolfe, composer
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
“Old Town Road (Official Film)” – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus; Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers
“We’ve Got To Try” – The Chemical Brothers; Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer
“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr .; Savanah Leaf, video director; Alicia Martinez, video producer
“Cellophane” – FKA twigs; Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer
“Glad He’s Gone” – Tove Lo; Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer