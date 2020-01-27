These are the winners of the Grammy 2020

We’re a moment away from the 62nd Grammy Awards that officially start, but a lot of trophies have been awarded during the pre-show. Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend and Gary Clark Jr. are already among the winners tonight.

The Grammys air at 8pm. EST on CBS. Alicia Keys is scheduled to be the host.

A full list of nominees and winners can be found below. We will update it in real time during today’s ceremony. The winners are printed in bold.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

I, I – Bon Iver

Norman F *** ing Rockwell! – Lana Del Rey

If we all fall asleep, where are we going? – Billie Eilish

Thank you very much, Next – Ariana Grande

I used to know her – H.E.R.

7 – Lil Nas X

Because I love you (Deluxe) – Lizzo

Father of the bride – vampire weekend

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 rings” – Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” – H.E.R.

“Talk” – Khalid

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X With Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth hurts” – Lizzo

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Always think of us this way” – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriter (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriter (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” – Rubin Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. THEIR. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriter (H.E.R.)

“Lovers” – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F *** ing Rockwell” – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriter (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“The truth hurts” – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriter (Lizzo)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Black cougars

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the bangas

Yola

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Spirit” – Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 rings” – Ariana Grande

“Truth hurts” – Lizzo

“You need to calm down” – Taylor Swift

BEST POP DUO / GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X With Billy Ray Cyrus

“Friend” – Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Check it out now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Sì – Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé

A legendary Christmas party – John Legend

Walls – Barbra Streisand

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

If we all fall asleep, where are we going? – Billie Eilish

The Lion King: The Gift – Beyoncé

Thank you very much, Next – Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran

Lovers – Taylor Swift

BEST DANCE SHOT

“I have to keep going” – The Chemical Brothers

“Connected” – Bonobo

“Piece Of Your Heart” – Meduza with Goodboys

Underwater – RÜÜSSS DU SOL

“Midnight Hour” – Skrillex & Boys Noize with Ty Dolla $ ign

BEST DANCE / ELECTRONIC ALBUM

No geography – the chemistry brothers

LP5 apparatus

Hello, this is Flume (Mixtape) – Flume

Consolation – RÜÜSSS DU SOL

Weather – Tycho

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Mettavolution – Rodrigo and Gabriela

Ancestor recall – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation – Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! – Mark Guiliana

Increase – salad

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“This Country” – Gary Clark Jr.

“Pretty Waste” – Bones UK

“Repeat History” – Brittany Howard

“Woman” – Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too bad” – rival sons

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

“7empest” tool

“Astorolus” – The Great Octopus – Candlemass With Tony Iommi

“Humanicide” – angel of death

“Bow Down” – I win

“Unleashed” – Killswitch Engage

BEST ROCK SONG

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

“Fear Inoculum” – Danny Carey, Justin Kanzler, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriter (tool)

“Try It” – George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy and Ross MacDonald, songwriter (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall” – Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“Repeats of History” – Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Social Cues – The Elephant Cage

Amo – Bring me the horizon

In the end – the cranberries

Trauma – I win

Wild roots – rival sons

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Father of the bride – vampire weekend

U.F.O.F. – Big thief

Take shape – James Blake

I, I – Bon Iver

Anima – Thom Yorke

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“Come Home” – Anderson .Paak With André 3000

“Love again” – Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could have been” – H.E.R. With Bryson Tiller

“Exactly how I feel” – Lizzo with Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” – Happy Day

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

“Hieronymus” – Lizzo

“Time Today” – BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love” – ​​India.Arie

“Real Games” – Lucky Daye

“Built for love” – ​​PJ Morton with Jazmine Sullivan

BEST R & B SONG

“Could Have Been” – Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriter (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)

“Look at me now” – Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriter (Emily King)

“No Instructions” – Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib and Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)

“Roll Some Mo” – David Brown, Dernst Emile II and Peter Lee Johnson, songwriter (Lucky Daye)

“Say so” – PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Because I love you (Deluxe) – Lizzo

Apollo XXI – Steve Lacy

Overload – Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn – NAO

Being human in public – Jessie Reyez

BEST R & B ALBUM

Ventura – Anderson .Paak

1123 – BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted – Happy Daye

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

Paul – PJ Morton

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“Racks In The Middle” – Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

“Middle Child” – J. Cole

“Suge” – DaBaby

“Down Bad” – Dreamville With J.I.D., Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

“Striking power” – offset with Cardi B

BEST RAP / SUNG PERFORMANCE

“Higher” – DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip too hard” – Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini” – Lil Nas X

“Ballin” – mustard with Roddy Ricch

“The London” – Young thug with J. Cole & Travis Scott

BEST RAP SONG

“A Lot” – Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriter (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

“Bad Idea” – Chancellor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong and Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses” – Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Christopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III and Ozan Yildirim, songwriter (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

“Racks In The Middle” – Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. and Rodrick Moore, songwriter (Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy)

“Suge” – DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriter (DaBaby)

BEST RAP ALBUM

Revenge of the Dreamers III – Dreamville

Championships – Meek Mill

I am> I was – 21 Savage

Igor – Tyler, the creator

The lost boy – YBN Cordae

BEST LAND SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Ride Me Back Home” – Willie Nelson

“All Your’n” – Tyler Childers

“Girl doesn’t go anywhere” – Ashley McBryde

“God’s Land” – Blake Shelton

“Bring my flowers now” – Tanya Tucker

BEST COUNTRY DUO / GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I don’t remember myself (before you)” – brothers Osborne

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay

“The Daughters” – small big city

“Common” – Maren Morris With Brandi Carlile

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriter (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin ‘Nowhere” – Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriter (Ashley McBryde)

Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some Of It” – Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriter (Eric Church)

“Sprachlos” – Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriter (Dan + Shay)

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

While I’m livin – Tanya Tucker

Desperate Man – Eric Church

Stronger than the truth – Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel – Annie’s Pistol

Midpoint Street – Thomas Rhett

BEST NEW AGE ALBUM

Grand piano – Peter Kater

Fairy Dreams – David Arkenstone

Tribute to Kindness – David Darling

Verve – Sebastian Plano

Deva – Deva Premal

BEST IMPROVED JAZZ SOLO

“Sozinho” – Randy Brecker, soloist

“Elsewhere” – Melissa Aldana, soloist

“Tomorrow is the question” – Julian Lage, soloist

“The Windup” – Branford Marsalis, soloist

“Sightseeing” – Christian McBride, soloist

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

12 little spells – Esperanza Spalding

Thirsty spirit – Sara Gazarek

Love & Liberation – Jazzmeia Horn

Alone together – Catherine Russell

Screenplay – The Tierney Sutton Band

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Gabriel – Brad Mehldau products

In the key of the universe – Joey DeFrancesco

The secret between the shadow and the soul – Branford Marsalis Quartet

Christian McBrides New Jawn – Christian McBride

Whatever – Joshua Redman Quartet

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM

The Omni-American Book Club – Brian Lynch Big Band

Triple Helix – Anat Cohen Tentet

Dancer in nowhere – Miho Hazama

Hide and Seek – Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

One Day Wonder – The Terraza Big Band

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM

Antidote – Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Sorte!: Music by John Finbury – Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato and Duduka Da Fonseca

Una Noche Con Rubén Blades – Jazz in the Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades

Carib – David Sánchez

Sonero: The Musix by Ismael Rivera – Miguel

BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE / SONG

“Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“Talkin ‘Bout Jesus” – Gloria Gaynor with Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriter

“See The Light” – Travis Greene with Jekalyn Carr

“Speak The Name” – Koryn Hawthorne with Natalie Grant

“This is a Movement (Live)” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Nate Moore, songwriters

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE / SONG

“God only knows” – for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone and Tedd Tjornhom, songwriter

“Only Jesus” – tossing crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters

“I haven’t seen it yet” – Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriter

“God is not done with you (single version)” – Tauren Wells

“Rescue Story” – Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith and Zach Williams, songwriters

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

Long live love – Kirk Franklin

Goshen – Donald Lawrence presents the tri-city singers

Tunnelblick – Gene Moore

Make yourself comfortable here – William Murphy

Something is happening! A Christmas album – CeCe Winans

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTMAS ALBUM

Burn the ships – for KÖNIG & LAND

I know a ghost powder

I haven’t seen it yet – Danny Gokey

The elements – TobyMac

Holy Roar – Chris Tomlin

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM

Testimony – Gloria Gaynor

Deeper roots: where the bluegrass grows – Steven Curtis Chapman

Deep oceans – Joseph Habedank

His name is Jesus – Tim Menzies

Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout (Various Artists) – Jerry Salley, Producer

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

#Eldisco – Alejandro Sanz

Vida – Luis Fonsi

11:11 – Maluma

Montaner – Ricardo Montaner

Fantasy – Sebastian Yatra

BEST LATIN ROCK, URBAN OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

El Mal Querer – Rosalia

X 100PRE – Bad Bunny

Oasis – J Balvin and Bad Bunny

Indestructible – Flor De Toloache

Almadura – iLe

BEST MEXICAN REGIONAL MUSIC ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)

By Ayer Para Siempre – Mariachi Los Camperos

Caminando – Joss Favela

Percepcion – Intocable

Poco A Poco – La Energia Norteña

20 Aniversario – Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

Opus – Marc Anthony (WINNER – TIE)

A journey through Cuban music – Aymée Nuviola (WINNER – TIE)

Tiempo Al Tiempo – Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

Candela – Vicente Garcia

Literally – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

BEST AMERICAN ROOT PERFORMANCE

“Saint Honesty” – Sara Bareilles

“Vaterberg” – calexico and iron & wine

“I’m on my way” – Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

“Call my name” – I’m with her

“Fernblick” – Yola

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

“Call My Name” – Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriter

“Black Myself” – Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)

“Crossing To Jerusalem” – Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriter (Rosanne Cash)

“Faraway Look” – Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter and Pat McLaughlin, songwriter (Yola)

“I don’t want to ride on rails anymore” – Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

Oklahoma – Keb ’Mo’

Years to Burn – Calexico and Iron & Wine

Who are you now – Madison Cunningham

Tales of America – J.S. Ondara

Go through fire – Yola

BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM

Great violinist – Michael Cleveland

Live in Prague, Czech Republic – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Effort, tears & anger – The Po ’Ramblin’ Boys

Royal Travelers – Missy Raines

If you can’t stand the heat – Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

Big, dark & ​​handsome – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

Kingfish – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Sitting on the blues – Bobby Rush

Baby, please come home – Jimmie Vaughan

Spectacular class – Jontavious Willis

BEST FOLK ALBUM

Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin

My best work so far – Andrew Bird

Rearrange my heart – Che Apalache

Evening machines – Gregory Alan Isakov

Veranda – Joy Williams

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM

Good time – Ranky Tanky

Kalawai’anui – Amy Hānaiali’i

When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs – Northern Cree

Recorded live at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2019 – Rebirth Brass Band

Hawaiian Lullaby (Various Artists) – Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, Producers

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

Rapture – coffee

How I am – Julian Marley

The final battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics – Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

Mass manipulation – steel impulse

To do more – Third world

BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM

Celia – Angelique Kidjo

Gece – Altin Gün

What Heat – Bokanté & Metropole Orkest under the direction of Jules Buckley

African giant – Burna Boy

Fanm D’Ayiti – Nathalie Joachim With Spectral Quartet

THE BEST CHILDREN’S MUSIC ALBUM

Timeless songs for the child archetype – Jon Samson

Fly up! – Caspar baby pants

I love rainy days – Daniel Tashian

Love – Alphabet Rocker

Winterland – The Okee Dokee brothers

BEST SPOKEN WORDBOOK

Become – Michelle Obama

Beastie Boys Book – (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt, producers

I.V. Catatonia: 20 years as a double cancer survivor – Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Besserwisser – John Waters

Sekou Andrews & String Theory – Sekou Andrews & String Theory

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

Quality time – Jim Gaffigan

Relatable – Ellen DeGeneres

At the moment – Aziz Ansari

Son of Patricia – Trevor Noah

Sticks & Stones – Dave Chappelle

BEST MUSIC THEATER ALBUM

Hadestown – Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada and Patrick Page, soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell and Todd Sickafoose, Producers (Anaïs Mitchell, Composer and Lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Not too proud: The life and times of temptation – Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope and Ephraim Sykes, soloists; Scott M. Riesett, Producer (Original Broadway Cast)

Moulin Rouge! The musical – Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit, soloists; Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine and Alex Timbers, Producers (Original Broadway Cast)

The music of Harry Potter and the cursed child – in four contemporary suites – Imogen Heap, producer; Imogen Heap, composer (Imogen Heap)

Oklahoma! – Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa and Patrick Vaill, soloists; Daniel Kluger & Dean Sharenow, Producers (Richard Rodgers, Composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, Lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast)

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK

A star is born – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

The Lion King: The Songs – (Various Artists)

Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – (Various Artists)

Rocketman – Taron Egerton

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse – (Various Artists)

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK

Chernobyl – Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

Avengers: Endgame – Alan Silvestri, composer

Game of Thrones: Season 8 – Ramin Djawadi, composer

The Lion King – Hans Zimmer, composer

Mary Poppins returns – Marc Shaiman, composer

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“I will never love again” (film version) – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), title of: A Star Is Born

“The Ballad of the Lonely Cowboy” – Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4

“Girl In The Movies” – Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriter (Dolly Parton), title by: Dumplin

“Spirit” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriter (Beyoncé), track from: The Lion King

Suspirium ”- Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), track by: Suspiria

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION

“Star Wars: Galaxy Edge Symphonic Suite” – John Williams, composer (John Williams)

“Begin Again” – Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band under the direction of Vince Mendoza)

“Crucible For Crisis” – Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)

“Love, a beautiful force” – Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

“Walkin ‘Funny” – Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CHAPEL

“Moon River” – Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

“Blue Skies” – Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)

“Hedwigs Thema” – John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)

“La Novena” – Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)

“Love, a beautiful force” – Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL AND VOCALS

“All Night Long” – Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier with Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

“Jolene” – Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)

“Marry Me A Little” – Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, Arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)

“Over The Rainbow” – Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)

“12 little spells (thoracic spine)” – Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)

BEST PACKAGE

Chris Cornell – Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura and Joe Spix, Art Directors (Chris Cornell)

Anomias & Resilientes – Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco and Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, Art Directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)

Hold That Tiger – Andrew Wong and Fongming Yang, Art Directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)

Me, Me – Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, Art Directors (Bon Iver)

Intellexual – Irwan Awalludin, Art Director (Intellexual)

BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL PACKAGE IN LIMITED EDITION

Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Final Archive for the 50th Anniversary – Masaki Koike, Art Director (Various Artists)

Anima – Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, Art Directors (Thom Yorke)

Gold in the Brass Age – Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, Art Directors (David Gray)

1963: New Directions – Josh Cheuse, artistic director (John Coltrane)

The radio recordings 1939-1945 – Marek Polewski, Art Director (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)

BEST ALBUM NOTES

Stax ’68: A Memphis Story – Steve Greenberg, Notes Writer (Various Artists)

The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions – Judy Cantor-Navas, author of album notes (Various Artists)

The Gospel According to Malaco – Robert Marovich, Note Writer (Various Artists)

Pedal Steel + Four Corners – Brendan Greaves, screenwriter for album notes (Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery Band)

Pete Seger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection – Jeff Place, Note Writer (Pete Seeger)

BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM

Pete Seger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection – Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, Compilation Producers; Pete Reiniger, Mastering Engineer (Pete Seeger)

The Chickasaw County Girl – The Complete Capitol Masters – Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, Compilation Producers; Simon Gibson, Mastering Engineer (Bobbie Gentry)

The big comeback: Horowitz At Carnegie Hall – Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, master engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)

Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese ambient, environmental and new age music 1980-1990 – Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Macgowan and Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, Mastering Engineer (Various Artists)

Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Archive for the 50th Anniversary – Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, Mastering Engineer, Brian Kehew, Restoration Engineer (Various Artists)

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NOT CLASSIC

If we all fall asleep, where are we going? – Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, master technician (Billie Eilish)

All of these things – Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, Mastering Engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)

Ella Mai – Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, master technician (Ella Mai)

Running Home Slowly – Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, Engineers; Joe Carra, master technician (The Teskey Brothers)

Scenery – Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, master technician (Emily King)

MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR, NOT CLASSIC

Jack Antonoff

Arizona Baby (Kevin Abstract) (A)

• Lover (Taylor Swift) (A)

• Norman F *** ing Rockwell! (Lana Del Rey) (A)

• Red hearse (A)

Dan Auerbach

• The angels in heaven signed my name (Leo Bud Welch) (A)

• “Let’s Rock” (The black keys) (A)

• Mockingbird (The Gibson Brothers) (A)

• Myth of a Man (Night Beats) (A)

Southern Gentleman (Dee White) (A)

• Go through fire (Yola) (A)

John Hill

• Heat of Summer (Young The Giant) (T)

Hundred (Khalid) (T)

• Not a drug like me (Carly Rae Jepsen) (T)

• Get out of my head (Khalid with John Mayer) (T)

• Social Cues (The Elephant Cage) (A)

• Young The Giant (T)

• Too much (Carly Rae Jepsen) (T)

• Dizziness (Khalid) (T)

• Zero (From “Ralph Breaks the Internet”) (Imagine dragons) (T)

Finneas

• When we fall asleep, where do we go? (Billie Eilish) (A)

Ricky Reed

• Almost free (Fidlar) (A)

• Burning (Maggie Rogers) (T)

• Trust (X Ambassador with K.Flay) (T)

• juice (Lizzo) (T)

• Kingdom of One (Maren Morris) (T)

• Power is Power (SZA with The Weekend & Travis Scott) (T)

• Tempo (Lizzo with Missy Elliott) (T)

• Truth hurts (Lizzo) (T)

• The wrong man (Ross Golan) (A)

BEST RECOVERY

“I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix) – Tracy Young, Remixer (Madonna)

“Mother’s Daughter (Wuki Remix) – Wuki, Remixer (Miley Cyrus)

“The One” (High Contrast Remix) – Lincoln Barrett, Remixer (Jorja Smith)

“Swim (Ford. Remix)” – Luc Bradford, Remixer (Mild Minds)

“Work It (Soulwax Remix) – David Gerard C Dewaele and Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, Remixers (Marie Davidson)

BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM

Lux – Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, engineer for immersive audio mastering; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

Chain release – Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jürgen Scharpf, engineer for immersive audio mastering; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans and Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (yacht)

Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances – Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, engineer for immersive audio mastering; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)

The Orchestra Organ – Keith O. Johnson, immersive sound engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill)

The Savoir – Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, engineer for immersive audio mastering; Michael Marquart & Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSIC

Riley: Sun Rings – Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, master technician (Kronos Quartet)

Aequa – Anna Thorvaldsdottir – Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, master technician (International Contemporary Ensemble)

Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 – Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, master technician (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio – Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, Engineers; Keith O. Johnson, Mastering Engineer (piano trio Hermitage)

Wolfe: Fire in my mouth – Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, Mastering Engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, New York Youth Choir & New York Philharmonic)

MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR, CLASSIC

Blanton Alspaugh

• Artifacts – The Music of Michael McGlynn (Charles Bruffy & Kansas City Chorale)

• Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique; Fantaisie Sur La Tempête De Shakespeare (Andrew Davis & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)

• Copland: Billy the child; Grohg (Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

• Duruflé: All Choral Works (Robert Simpson & Houston Chamber Choir)

• Glass: Symphony No. 5 (Julian Wachner, The Trinity Wall Street Choir, Trinity Youth Chorus, Downtown Voices & Novus NY)

• Sander: The Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom (Peter Jermihov & PaTRAM Institute Singers) • Smith, K .: Canticle (Craig Hella Johnson & Cincinnati Vocal Arts Ensemble)

• Visions take flight (Mei-Ann Chen & ROCO)

James Ginsburg

• Project W – works by various composers (Mei-Ann Chen & Chicago Sinfonietta)

• Silenced Voices (Black Oak Ensemble)

• 20th century harpsichord concerts (Jory Vinikour, Scott Speck & Chicago Philharmonic)

• 20th century oboe sonatas (Alex Klein & Phillip Bush)

• Winged Creatures and other works for flute, clarinet and orchestra (Anthony McGill, Demarre McGill, Allen Tinkham and Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra)

Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin

• Bates: children of Adam; Vaughan Williams: Dona Nobis Pacem (Steven Smith, Erin Freeman, Richmond Symphony & Chorus)

• The orchestra organ (Jan Kraybill)

• The Poetry of Places (Nadia Shpachenko)

• Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio (Hermitage Piano Trio)

Morten Lindberg

• Himmelborgen (Elisabeth Holte, Kåre Nordstoga & Uranienborg vocal ensemble)

• Kleiberg: do you believe in Heather? (Various artists) • Ljos (Vocal Vintage Fauna)

• LUX (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

• Trachea (Ton Bianca Sparre Dahl & Schola Cantorum)

• Veneliti (Håkon Daniel Nystedt & Oslo Kammerkor)

Dirk Sobotka

• Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

BEST ORCHESTRA PERFORMANCE

“Norman: Sustain” – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Bruckner: Symphony No. 9” – Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Copland: Billy the boy; GROHG ”- Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

“Transatlantic” – Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

“Vineyard: Symphonies No. 2 & 21” – Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)

BEST OPERATION

“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox” – Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River and Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Choir)

“Benjamin: Lessons in Love and Violence” – George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare and Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Royal Opera House Orchestra)

“Berg: Wozzeck” – Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman and Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Dutch Philharmonic; Choir of the Dutch National Opera)

“Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs de Versailles ”- Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductor; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim and Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)

“Wagner: Lohengrin” – Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier and Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche, producer (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)

BEST CHOIR PERFORMANCE

Durufle: Complete Choral Works – Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

Boyle: Voyages – Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

Hope for Love – Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)

Sander: The divine liturgy of St. John Chrysostom – Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller and Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)

Smith, K.: The Arch in Heaven – Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

BEST CHAMBER MUSIC PERFORMANCE

“Shaw: Orange” – Attacca Quartet

“Cerrone: The Pieces That Fall to Earth” – Christopher Rountree & Wild Up

“Freedom & Belief” – PUBLIQuartet

“Perpetulum” – Third Coast Percussion

“Rachaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio” – Hermitage Piano Trio

BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO

Marsalis: violin concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite – Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

The Berlin recital – Yuja Wang

Higdon: Harp Concerto – Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

The orchestra organ – Jan Kraybill

Torke: Sky, concerto for violin – Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM

Songplay – Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter and Craig Terry, companions (Steve Barnett and Lautaro Greco)

Edge of Silence – Works for Voice By György Kurtag – Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)

Sky Music – Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, Ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)

Schumann: Liederkreis Op. 24, Kerner Songs Op. 35 – Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, companion

A Te, O Cara Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)

BEST CLASSIC COMPENDIUM

The Poetry of Places – Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers

American Originals 1918 – John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer

Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 “Heichalos” guitar concerto; Starburst – Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Meltzer: Songs and Structures – Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers

Saariaho: True Fire; trans; Ciel d’Hiver – Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer

BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSIC COMPOSITION

Higdon: Harp Concerto – Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

Bermel: Migration Series for Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra – Derek Bermel, Composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)

Marsalis is then the norm: Violin Concerto in D major Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)

Norman: Sustain – Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Shaw: Oranage – Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet) Wolfe: Fire In My Mout Julia Wolfe, composer

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“Old Town Road (Official Film)” – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus; Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

“We’ve Got To Try” – The Chemical Brothers; Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr .; Savanah Leaf, video director; Alicia Martinez, video producer

“Cellophane” – FKA twigs; Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer

“Glad He’s Gone” – Tove Lo; Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer