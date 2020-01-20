These CBGB x DM’s boots are perhaps the coolest thing you’ll see today

Widely regarded as the place where punk got a foothold – yes, pun intended – in American counterculture in the 70s and 80s, the now-defunct CBGB site saw generations of underground bands develop and flourish.

Although the location has been closed since 2006 due to the rapidly rising rents in New York – does that sound familiar? – British shoemakers Martens have joined forces with the brand to help it “keep its radical legacy alive.”

As is often the case with Dr. Martens collabs, they have made designs that meet all tastes, no matter how flamboyant those tastes may be.

For those who prefer their shoes a little more conservatively, while still keeping it straight, Dr. Martens produced the first of two limited edition boots. The boots are black apart from the CBGB & OMFUG letters on the vamp and matching laces.

The second – or as DM’s say, for “the punks, the misfits and the gormandizers” – are printed with graffiti inspired by the walls of CBGB itself. They also have CBGB and OMFUG letters. Be warned: they are pretty flippin ‘jazzy.

View both shoe designs below. Go to the site of Dr. Martens to get hold of a few.

Image 1 of 2

(Credit: Dr Martens / CBGB) Image 2 of 2

(Credit: Dr Martens / CBGB)