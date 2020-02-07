These celebrities will certainly be in the masked singer – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLfab272a1335dea856047f8325a5aad6d11%

There are few safe things in life except death, taxes and these celebrities compete in the masked singer.

Fox’s reality contest with stars with elaborate costumes that put everything at stake with his singing voice is the latest craze. So far, there have been three seasons since the show made its debut in 2019 and brought in talent Wayne Brady, Gladys knight, Tori Spelling, Michelle Williams, Crow Symoné, stamp, Patti LaBelle, Ana Gasteyer Y T-Pain.

The third season, which debuted after the Super Bowl in February 2020, has already been announced Drew Carey Y little Wayne as participants Who else is there? People have theories. Could the celebrities listed below be in this season? Could be! Will they ever be in this program? Probably!

There are only a few celebrities who were born for this show, either because they have already done the reality shows or are just perfect for the masked singer.

Then watch the 25 celebrities who (probably) will wear an extravagant costume at some point while the reality show is still strong.

Maureen McCormick

Claim to fame: The Brady Bunch

Why I would do it: Maureen McCormick is no stranger to reality shows and she always sang with the Bradys.

Bobby birch

Claim to fame: weird eye

Why I would do it: the Fab Five always has other irons in the fire, as Karamo Brown DWTS does. It’s a good way to keep your face out of it … even if it’s hidden.

Tinashe

Claim to fame: musician and actress

Why I would do it: he did the DWTS and changed that platform to Fox & # 39; s Renting live. This would be another way to demonstrate your skills.

Corbin Bleu

Claim to fame: High School Musical

Why would he do it: the masked singer It is an opportunity for him to show his vocal skills.

Mya

Claim to fame: singer

Why I would do it: the reality show would be an excellent way to emphasize what made it famous in the first place.

Nick Carter

Claim to fame: Backstreet Boys

Because I would do that? Why not?

Melissa Joan Hart

Claim to fame: Clarissa explains everything, Sabrina the teenage witch

Why I would do it: Melissa Joan Hart is in no way known for singing, but she is pretty famous and a veteran of reality competitions.

Romeo Miller

Claim to fame: rapper actor

Why I would do it: others used the masked singer to show different kinds of musical skills.

Lil Kim

Claim to fame: rapper

Why he would do it: he is just as famous for his personality that is greater than life as for his musical ability. So what happens if you don’t see their bold fashion statements and just listen to their ability?

Jordan Fisher

Claim to fame: Grease Live, Rent Live, singer actor

Why I would do it: DWTS already won. So why not use your vote to try your next win?

Nicole “Snooki, quot; Polizzi

Claim to fame: Jersey Coast

Why I would do it: we know her for her jokes on MTV, this would be a chance to see another side of Snook.

Vanilla ice cream

Claim to fame: rapper

Because I would do that? Why not?

Cody Simpson

Claim to fame: singer

Why should I do it: the Australian version has already won, why not try here?

Katharine McPhee Foster

Claim to fame: American idol, Smash, waitress

Why I should do it: the chance to finally win a Fox singing competition.

James Maslow

Claim to fame: Big Time Rush

Why would I do it: he already did it Dancing with the stars Y Celebrity Big Brother, why not?

Ashley Tisdale

Claim to fame: High School Musical, Carol’s second act

Why I would do it: Fox’s singing program is starting to get bigger names, this casting would be beneficial for both parties.

Adam Rippon

Claim to fame: Olympic

Why should I do it: already dance with the stars won, a medal at the Olympic Games and the heart of the audience, so why not show new skills?

Jodie Sweetin

Claim to fame: Full house, Fuller House

Why I would do it: with the end of Fuller House this would be a perfect platform.

Nick Lachey

Claim to fame: singer

Why should I do it: what should you lose?

Amber Riley

Claim to fame: Joy

Why would I do it: doesn’t America deserve another chance to hear her sing?

Ian Ziering

Claim to fame: Sharknado, Beverly Hills, 90210

Why should I do it: what should you lose?

Kandi Burruss

Claim to fame: the real housewives of Atlanta, singer and composer

Why would he do it: viewers know he has musical talent, why don’t they show this more prominently?

Billy Ray Cyrus

Claim to fame: singer

Why I would do it: it would be a great opportunity for the masked singer and mutually beneficial.

Ashlee simpson

Claim to fame: singer

Why I should do it: everyone remembers the notorious SNL moment, here I could leave his voice alone.

Kevin McHale

Claim to fame: Joy

Why should I: have already participated in Factor X in the UK, why not try this?

The masked singer is broadcast on Wednesday on Fox.