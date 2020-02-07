These celebrities will certainly be in the masked singer – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLfab272a1335dea856047f8325a5aad6d11%
There are few safe things in life except death, taxes and these celebrities compete in the masked singer.
Fox’s reality contest with stars with elaborate costumes that put everything at stake with his singing voice is the latest craze. So far, there have been three seasons since the show made its debut in 2019 and brought in talent Wayne Brady, Gladys knight, Tori Spelling, Michelle Williams, Crow Symoné, stamp, Patti LaBelle, Ana Gasteyer Y T-Pain.
The third season, which debuted after the Super Bowl in February 2020, has already been announced Drew Carey Y little Wayne as participants Who else is there? People have theories. Could the celebrities listed below be in this season? Could be! Will they ever be in this program? Probably!
There are only a few celebrities who were born for this show, either because they have already done the reality shows or are just perfect for the masked singer.
Then watch the 25 celebrities who (probably) will wear an extravagant costume at some point while the reality show is still strong.
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for the HollyRod Foundation
Maureen McCormick
Claim to fame: The Brady Bunch
Why I would do it: Maureen McCormick is no stranger to reality shows and she always sang with the Bradys.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Bobby birch
Claim to fame: weird eye
Why I would do it: the Fab Five always has other irons in the fire, as Karamo Brown DWTS does. It’s a good way to keep your face out of it … even if it’s hidden.
Broadimage / Shutterstock
Tinashe
Claim to fame: musician and actress
Why I would do it: he did the DWTS and changed that platform to Fox & # 39; s Renting live. This would be another way to demonstrate your skills.
Walter McBride / Wire Image
Corbin Bleu
Claim to fame: High School Musical
Why would he do it: the masked singer It is an opportunity for him to show his vocal skills.
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic
Mya
Claim to fame: singer
Why I would do it: the reality show would be an excellent way to emphasize what made it famous in the first place.
Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images
Nick Carter
Claim to fame: Backstreet Boys
Because I would do that? Why not?
FilmMagic / FilmMagic for HBO
Melissa Joan Hart
Claim to fame: Clarissa explains everything, Sabrina the teenage witch
Why I would do it: Melissa Joan Hart is in no way known for singing, but she is pretty famous and a veteran of reality competitions.
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Webber films / immersive entertainment
Romeo Miller
Claim to fame: rapper actor
Why I would do it: others used the masked singer to show different kinds of musical skills.
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lil Kim
Claim to fame: rapper
Why he would do it: he is just as famous for his personality that is greater than life as for his musical ability. So what happens if you don’t see their bold fashion statements and just listen to their ability?
Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic
Jordan Fisher
Claim to fame: Grease Live, Rent Live, singer actor
Why I would do it: DWTS already won. So why not use your vote to try your next win?
Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock
Nicole “Snooki, quot; Polizzi
Claim to fame: Jersey Coast
Why I would do it: we know her for her jokes on MTV, this would be a chance to see another side of Snook.
HGTV
Vanilla ice cream
Claim to fame: rapper
Because I would do that? Why not?
Broadimage / Shutterstock
Cody Simpson
Claim to fame: singer
Why should I do it: the Australian version has already won, why not try here?
Christopher Victorio / imageSPACE / Shutterstock
Katharine McPhee Foster
Claim to fame: American idol, Smash, waitress
Why I should do it: the chance to finally win a Fox singing competition.
Rachel Murray / Getty Images
James Maslow
Claim to fame: Big Time Rush
Why would I do it: he already did it Dancing with the stars Y Celebrity Big Brother, why not?
MediaPunch / Shutterstock
Ashley Tisdale
Claim to fame: High School Musical, Carol’s second act
Why I would do it: Fox’s singing program is starting to get bigger names, this casting would be beneficial for both parties.
Michael Buckner / Variety / REX / Shutterstock
Adam Rippon
Claim to fame: Olympic
Why should I do it: already dance with the stars won, a medal at the Olympic Games and the heart of the audience, so why not show new skills?
Kylie Gayer / E! News
Jodie Sweetin
Claim to fame: Full house, Fuller House
Why I would do it: with the end of Fuller House this would be a perfect platform.
Aaron Poole / E! News
Nick Lachey
Claim to fame: singer
Why should I do it: what should you lose?
Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney
Amber Riley
Claim to fame: Joy
Why would I do it: doesn’t America deserve another chance to hear her sing?
syfy
Ian Ziering
Claim to fame: Sharknado, Beverly Hills, 90210
Why should I do it: what should you lose?
Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
Kandi Burruss
Claim to fame: the real housewives of Atlanta, singer and composer
Why would he do it: viewers know he has musical talent, why don’t they show this more prominently?
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Billy Ray Cyrus
Claim to fame: singer
Why I would do it: it would be a great opportunity for the masked singer and mutually beneficial.
Photo by Michael Simon for Amazon
Ashlee simpson
Claim to fame: singer
Why I should do it: everyone remembers the notorious SNL moment, here I could leave his voice alone.
John Shearer / Getty Images for dcp
Kevin McHale
Claim to fame: Joy
Why should I: have already participated in Factor X in the UK, why not try this?
The masked singer is broadcast on Wednesday on Fox.